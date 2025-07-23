Menu
Marc Pubill News: Signs with Atletico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Pubill has signed a contract with Atletico Madrid until 2030, joining from UD Almeria, his new club announced.

Pubill has passed his medical and is now officially an Atletico player. The right-back joins from UD Almeria after a solid season that extended into the summer due to his participation with Spain's U21 team, which won the U21 EURO Championship. He is expected to provide strong competition at right-back, a position mainly held by Marcos Llorente in recent seasons.

Marc Pubill
Atlético Madrid
