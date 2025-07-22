Menu
Mateusz Klich News: Departs Atlanta United

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Klich is departing Atlanta United as a free agent with immediate effect, the club announced.

Klich joined Atlanta from D.C. United at the start of the 2025 season and is already departing the club as a free agent after making 16 appearances, including nine starts, and providing one assist. This move opens up an international roster slot for Atlanta.

Mateusz Klich
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
