Mateusz Klich News: Departs Atlanta United
Klich is departing Atlanta United as a free agent with immediate effect, the club announced.
Klich joined Atlanta from D.C. United at the start of the 2025 season and is already departing the club as a free agent after making 16 appearances, including nine starts, and providing one assist. This move opens up an international roster slot for Atlanta.
Mateusz Klich
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now