Matt Miazga Injury: Expected to link with team mid preseason

Miazga (knee) is expected to join the team mid preseason, according to the club.

Miazga's return could happen sooner than later after underdoing PCL injury back in June. It will still take time for the defender to build back up fitness, as he aims for a come back some time in either March or April, the earliest. With Nick Hagglund also expected to be out for the start of the new season, DeAndre Yedlin, Miles Robinson and Alvas Powell will likely be the lineup in the back for FCC come Feb 22 vs the Red Bulls.