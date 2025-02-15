Mattia Zaccagni News: Logs another helper versus Napoli

Zaccagni assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three key passes in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Napoli.

Zaccagni pulled his weight again, chipping in across the board on offense and connecting with Boulaye Dia on the late equalizer for his third consecutive assist. He has tallied four in his last five outings, adding three goals, 12 shots (five on target) and 19 chances created.