Matty Cash Injury: Injured, late call for Friday

Cash missed the club's last match due to injury and is doubtful for Friday's match against Cardiff City, according to manager Unai Emery. "But only the players, they are still being injured, like Matty Cash - close, but we will see this afternoon."

Cash appears to be close to the call after missing the club's last match, as he is a late call due to an undisclosed injury. This comes just after returning from another injury, hoping he can shake this off and return to his regular spot at right-back. They could be cautious to give him the start in his return, easing him in and possibly giving Andres Garcia the start while Cash sees minutes from the bench.