Matty Cash Injury: Option in Champions League

Cash (undisclosed) is available for Tuesday's trip to Club Brugge, according to manager Unai Emery. "The other players are in the squad, Torres, Mings and Cash. Kamara was in the squad Friday and for tomorrow he could start playing minutes."

