Miguel Berry News: Appears on bench, doesn't play
Berry (thigh) went unused off the bench during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Austin.
Berry made his way back from the injury list Wednesday, with the forward earning a spot on the bench to face Austin. However, he wouldn't see the field once, instead going unused the entire 90. He has gone unused multiple times this season while only starting in four of his nine appearances, likely to continue in his rotational state.
