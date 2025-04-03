Fantasy Soccer
Milos Kerkez headshot

Milos Kerkez News: Solid defensive performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Kerkez had one shot (none on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Ipswich Town.

Kerkez was solid in his core defensive duties Wednesday executing three clearances, two interceptions, a block and a tackle. He tried to make plays through seven crosses, but only two were accurate, and he had a shooting attempt drift off target. The regular starting left back has contributed to six clean sheets, created five assists and found the net twice.

Milos Kerkez
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
