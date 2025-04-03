Milos Kerkez News: Solid defensive performance in loss

Kerkez had one shot (none on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Ipswich Town.

Kerkez was solid in his core defensive duties Wednesday executing three clearances, two interceptions, a block and a tackle. He tried to make plays through seven crosses, but only two were accurate, and he had a shooting attempt drift off target. The regular starting left back has contributed to six clean sheets, created five assists and found the net twice.