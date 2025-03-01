Nathan Ake Injury: Off at half

Ake was substituted off the field at halftime due to an apparent injury and could miss a solid chunk of time, according to manager Pep Guardiola, per Joe Bray of the Manchester Evenings News.

Ake does not appear to be in a good spot after his early exit Saturday, with the defender viewed limping off the field before he was taken off at halftime. Early signs may show the defender will be out for a while, although he still has to undergo testing. This will leave the club with Adbukodir Khusanov to see more minutes along side Ruben Dias, with Manuel Akanji (groin) and John Stones (thigh) also injured.