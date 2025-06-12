Nathan Byrne Injury: Expected to play again this season

Byrne (neck) is expected to play again this season and will meet a specialist in the next couple of days to map out the rest of the timeline for his recovery and ramp-up back to fitness following his surgery from early May, coach Dean Smith said to the media, according to Will Palaszczuk from Sports Radio WFNZ.

