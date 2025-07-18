Nathan Byrne Injury: Upgraded to questionable
Byrne (neck) has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Saturday's match against Atlanta, according to the MLS injury report.
Byrne was last reported to be working with a ball but seems to have taken a step in his rehabilitation, with the defender now questionable. This is good news after nearly three months out due to the injury. He started before the injury, but may be eased into action and see a bench spot if an option.
