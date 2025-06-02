Nathaniel Clyne Injury: Quiet in depth role
Clyne made 13 appearances (five starts) in the Premier League during the final year of his contract.
Clyne's role with Palace has dwindled, unsurprisingly as he's in the twilight of his career. The defender hardly played in the Premier League, and finished on the sideline with an illness. He hasn't officially departed the club yet, but even if he re-signs it won't be in any significant role.
