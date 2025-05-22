Fantasy Soccer
Nico O'Reilly News: Goes unused

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

O'Riley was unused off the bench in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

O'Riley went unused for the first time since March following his slight breakout at the end of the season, with the defender making the team sheet but not appearing Tuesday. Since his last time missing out on an appearance, he has started in eight of his nine outings, making a good name for himself moving into the offseason. During that span, he has seen four goal contributions, with two goals and two assists, a great two-way player on the left flank.

