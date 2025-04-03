Fantasy Soccer
Ola Aina headshot

Ola Aina Injury: Out a "while"

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Aina (calf) is set to miss a chunk of time due to his injury, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo, per Sky Sports. "Hes' going to be out, we're going to miss him."

Aina is heading to the sidelines and won't be returning anytime soon, appearing to be out for at least the next few weeks. This is a tough blow for both the player and club, as he is their regular starter at right-back. That said, this will force a change, with Neco Williams as a likely replacement moving forward.

Nottingham Forest
