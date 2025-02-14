Oscar Bobb Injury: Status remains unclear

Bobb (leg) hasn't been given an update since returning to training last month and remains doubtful to appear in upcoming matches.

Pep Guardiola suggested Bobb was going to be back last month, though it's clear he only meant a return to training for Bobb. It remains to be seen when the winger will be an option again, but no matter when that is, it'll likely be in the form of multiple bench appearances before being given a start, if that ever comes this season.