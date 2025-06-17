Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Petar Musa headshot

Petar Musa News: Cool finish in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

Musa scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 win over Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Musa's composed, first-touch finish early in first half Saturday leveled the match at one before FC Dallas would kick-on to a 4-2 victory over Kansas City. Over his most recent three appearances (three starts), the forward has attempted nine shots (five on goal) and scored twice. At the halfway mark of the FC Dallas season, Musa has scored five goals over 14 appearances (12 starts), well behind his pace from the previous campaign in which he netted 16 goals across 30 appearances (27 starts).

Petar Musa
FC Dallas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now