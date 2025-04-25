Fantasy Soccer
Peter Gulacsi headshot

Peter Gulacsi Injury: Ruled out against Frankfurt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Gulacsi (concussion) is feeling good but isn't at 100% and is therefore ruled out for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, according to his club.

Gulacsi is still dealing with the head collision he suffered with David Zec in their last contest and will not be part of the squad for Saturday's game. He will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to determine his availability. Maarten Vandevoordt is expected to replace him in goal against Frankfurt.

Peter Gulacsi
RB Leipzig
