Peter Gulacsi Injury: Ruled out against Frankfurt

Gulacsi is still dealing with the head collision he suffered with David Zec in their last contest and will not be part of the squad for Saturday's game. He will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to determine his availability. Maarten Vandevoordt is expected to replace him in goal against Frankfurt.