Peter Gulacsi News: Concedes once in return

Gulacsi recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Hoffenheim.

After missing the last two matches (including Wednesday's DFB-Pokal match versus Stuttgart) with an illness, Gulacsi made his return to the pitch in Saturday's win. He conceded an early goal to Tom Bischof, but kept Hoffenheim scoreless for the remainder of the match. He faces a more difficult match Friday at Wolfsburg, a side which has scored 49 goals through 28 matches this season.