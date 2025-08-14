Foden suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him for a pre-season friendly with Palermo. It appears it wasn't an overly serious issue, as the forward is now back in training. It remains to be seen whether he's going to be fit enough to start the Premier League opener, with new signing Rayan Cherki also in contention. Foden is coming off a poor season where he scored seven goals and added two assists in 28 appearances (20 starts), seemingly losing his place in the starting XI during the end of the campaign.