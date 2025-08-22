Foden was absent from the opener as he worked to be fully fit before his return, but he is now trending in the right direction, as he has been cleared to play Saturday. That said, the attacker will be bidding to earn a spot in the team sheet, hoping he can secure a starting role, although that is unknown with all the talent City has brought into the attack this summer. He is coming off a down year after notching only seven goals and two assists in 28 appearances last season, looking to return to his 2023\/24 form when he won the Premier League Player of the Year and rejuvenate his career.