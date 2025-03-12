Fantasy Soccer
Prince-Osei Owusu headshot

Prince-Osei Owusu Injury: Held out of training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Owusu was left out of training Wednesday ahead of Saturday's match against D.C. United, according to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Owusu has received a major update Wednesday, as he was not training at all ahead of Saturday's match. This is despite playing 90 minutes last contest, appearing to have suffered the injury between now and then. He has been a regular starter this season, so this could be a major loss if he misses out.

Prince-Osei Owusu
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
