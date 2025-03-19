Fantasy Soccer
Randal Kolo Muani News: Takes two shots at Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Kolo Muani generated two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 loss versus Fiorentina.

Kolo Muani co-led his side in shots during the match, but couldn't find the back of the net. The forward now has seven games in a row without scoring, with five goals to his name since transferring from PSG in January. That was his 10 appearance (nine starts) for Juventus.

