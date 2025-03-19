Randal Kolo Muani News: Takes two shots at Fiorentina
Kolo Muani generated two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 loss versus Fiorentina.
Kolo Muani co-led his side in shots during the match, but couldn't find the back of the net. The forward now has seven games in a row without scoring, with five goals to his name since transferring from PSG in January. That was his 10 appearance (nine starts) for Juventus.
