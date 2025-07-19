Ricardo Monreal News: Delivers assist in victory

Monreal assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and four chances created in Friday's 3-1 win versus Queretaro.

Monreal had a good performance, especially in terms of playmaking duties, with his run to the goal line leading to a backwards pass that set up Pavel Perez during the 78th minute of a favorable matchup. The forward made his second straight start on the right wing, a role he's no stranger to despite operating more often as a central striker. He'll look to remain busy up front after finding his first goal involvement of the 2025/26 season.