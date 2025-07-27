Ricardo Monreal News: Mixed performance Saturday

Monreal generated two shots (zero on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus America. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the first minute.

Monreal failed to make a difference with a few dribbles and crosses from the right flank against the Azulcremas. He has started each of the first three games of the campaign, registering five shots (none on goal), five chances created and one assist. Despite being a nominal striker, he may continue to be deployed on the wing in upcoming weeks given that the team is short of options in that position.