Robert Lewandowski News: Half an hour in elimination game
Lewandowski registered two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-3 defeat against Inter Milan.
During injury time, Lewandowski replaced Ferran Torres, who served as Barcelona's striker for pretty much all of the game. But because Francesco Acerbi tied the game 3-3, extra time was required, meaning Lewandowski had an extra half an hour to work with.
