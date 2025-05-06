Fantasy Soccer
Robert Lewandowski headshot

Robert Lewandowski News: Half an hour in elimination game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Lewandowski registered two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-3 defeat against Inter Milan.

During injury time, Lewandowski replaced Ferran Torres, who served as Barcelona's striker for pretty much all of the game. But because Francesco Acerbi tied the game 3-3, extra time was required, meaning Lewandowski had an extra half an hour to work with.

Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
