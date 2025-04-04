Robert Skov Injury: Remaining out

Skov (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's match against Wolfsburg, according to manager Steffen Baumgart.

Skov was close to making the call this week but is still going to remain on the outside for another contest. This will delay his return that was expected this week, likely now eyeing next week's match against Leverkusen for a return. He was a regular starter before the injury so he will hope to see a return soon.