Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for March 16, 17

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Bochum at Mainz

Over 2.5 goals between Mainz and Bochum -120

A relegation battle between two teams that are in rough form will kick off the article, as 15th-place Bochum travel to 17th-placed Mainz. This is a relegation six-pointer and a rough one for the neutral perspective as the teams come into this match with five losses over their last combined six matches.

I don't want to try and pick a winner between these sides and instead I'll look at an 2.5 goals for the match. While neither of these teams are adept at scoring goals with just 50 combined on the season, a goal-per-game pace, neither side is capable of keeping the ball out of the back of the net, as they are two of the five worst teams in the Bundesliga in terms of goals conceded with 98 between them through last weekend.

Bochum are averaging more than three goals allowed in their last four contests while Mainz just conceded eight last week to Bayern Munich. It's possible that the lackluster attacking threats for these teams leads to the under, but neither side seems that interested, or at least capable of playing defense, leading me to think there will be at least three goals in this match.

Bundesliga Best Bets for Stuttgart at Hoffenheim

Stuttgart to beat Hoffenheim -120

Stuttgart enter this match as one of the in-form teams in the league with four wins and a draw over their last five fixtures, having not lost a match since Jan. 20. They continue to cement their place among Champions League qualifiers and have scored 19 goals over their last seven matches during the unbeaten run.

Hoffenheim had been in solid form themselves before falling to Frankfurt last week, entering that match with wins over Werder Bremen and Dortmund. This won't be a straightforward match for Stuttgart, but I think they're the more talented side and have been the more consistent of the two teams this season.

Stuttgart have won their last three road contests, while Hoffenheim have only won once in their last five matches at the Rhein-Neckar Arena. Hoffenheim are also dealing with some potential absences from the starting XI in terms of Robert Skov, Anton Stach and Umut Tohumcu. I wish the odds were a little better, but I think they reflect the form that Stuttgart are in.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Bayern Munich at Darmstadt and Bayer Leverkusen at Freiburg

Parlay: Bayern to beat Darmstadt and Leverkusen to beat Freiburg -145

Leverkusen are -195 favorites on the road in Freiburg, while Bayern Munich are overwhelming -850 favorites away at Darmstadt. In an effort to get these numbers a bit more manageable, I'm parlaying the moneylines for both teams to win on the road.

Bayern seem to have exorcised some of their demons by destroying Mainz 8-1 last weekend and beating Lazio 3-0 at home in the Champions League. They're not an easy side to trust these days, but if they can't beat last in the table Darmstadt, I'm not sure they're worth a bet again this season.

Leverkusen, on the other hand, remain unbeaten amidst a magical season which saw them advance in the Europa League after Patrik Schick scored two stoppage-time goals Thursday. Freiburg are a good team and asking for a road win is a tall task, but they haven't been great at home of late with their last win at the Europa-Park Stadion coming in January. Leverkusen could opt for some lineup rotation, but they have the depth to come away from this matchup with a win no matter who starts. I was tempted to add Dortmund into this parlay boosting it to +163, but the they face an in-form Frankfurt side, albeit at home.

