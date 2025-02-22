Robin Jansson Injury: Late scratch Saturday
Jansson was a last-minute absence in Orlando's starting lineup in Saturday's game versus Philadelphia Union, according to the team.
Jansson has most likely picked up an injury in warmups, with his place in the lineup taken by David Brekalo against Philadelphia. This news is a major blow to the team's back line considering that Jansson had played 90 minutes in each of the last 17 games of 2024.
