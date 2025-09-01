Roefs made a crucial second half penalty stop Saturday while turning aside three of four Brentford shots on target to lead Sunderland to a 2-1 win. Across his first three Premier League starting appearances, Sunderland's new No. 1 keeper has made seven saves, including the aforementioned penalty save, and four clearances while conceding three goals and recording one clean sheet. Roefs will look to continue his positive start to life in England when Sunderland take-on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sept. 13.