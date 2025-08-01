Roefs is joining the Premier League from Dutch side NEC Nijmegen, where he had a breakout season by making 32 appearances and keeping 10 clean sheets. His performances played a pivotal role in a successful campaign for NEC, whose eighth-place finish secured a spot in the 2025\/26 Europa Conference League. Roefs has also made his presence felt on the international stage, making 10 appearances for the Netherlands Under-21s. The new goalie is joining Sunderland and will immediately compete for the starting role between the posts.