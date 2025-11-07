Rodri is going to battle his fitness heading into Sunday's contest after missing out midweek in UCL play, as the midfielder is battling some fitness issues. The club appears to be prioritizing his health and not wanting to risk him unless deemed fully fit, making his appearance seem unlikely, especially from anything from than a bench role. That said, Nico Gonzalez should likely see the start in his spot, with Rodri hoping to return to full fitness after the international break if he misses out. He is struggling to remain fully fit, missing out six times this season, a problem for the club moving forward if this continues.