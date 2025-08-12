Rodri is dealing with an injury setback and was expected to be fit after the international break in September, but the midfielder was spotted in team training on Monday, which suggests he could return before that. That said, the staff will likely take no risk with him since they will try to avoid any new setbacks, as Rodri is a major piece in coach Pep Guardiola's system and essential for the balance of the team. Until then, newcomer Tijjani Reijnders is expected to take a larger role in the midfield while Bernardo Silva could play in a deeper role alongside him.