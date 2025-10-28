Rodri is going to miss yet another game as he recovers from a hasmtring injury, missing a fourth straight game and not risked for the midweek cup match. The good news for the midfielder is that he is nearing a return, likely only needing a week or two to make his way back to the field. He will hope to return ahead of the November international break, but the club will be cautious after he missed all of last season, with his next chance of returning Sunday against Bournemouth and the international break taking starting Nov. 10, three games during that span.