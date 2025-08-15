Romulo is joining RB Leipzig from Turkish side Goztepe. The striker was formed in Brazil at Maringa FC before joining Athletico Paranaense, where he was spotted by Goztepe in Izmir. He played a significant role in the club's promotion to the Turkish top flight, scoring five goals and providing three assists. Romulo ended his first season in the first division with 17 goals and 10 assists across all competitions. The Brazilian will be a strong addition for Leipzig after the departure of Benjamin Sesko to the Premier League.