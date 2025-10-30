Cherif opened the scoring for Angers in the 25th minute with a right-footed shot from inside the box after a long duel with Nayef Aguerd that the young striker won with experience. He caused early disruption to Marseille's back line and drew fouls to relieve constant pressure in the first half. Cherif is in brilliant form with SCO as he has scored one goal in each of his last three appearances, steadily increasing his influence in the frontline, which will likely secure him a regular starting role in upcoming fixtures.