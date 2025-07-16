Sidiki Cherif News: Returns during friendly

Cherif (thigh) appeared for 45 minutes off the bench in a friendly against Les Herbeirs on Wednesday.

Cherif looks to have cleared himself of the injury he held heading into the offseason, with the forward taking the field for 45 minutes Wednesday. This is good news for the attacker, as he was limited to only seven appearances last season due to multiple injuries. He will now hope he can remain fit and stay fit through the 2025/26 season.