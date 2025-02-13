Solomon March Injury: Too early for Friday

March (undisclosed) is out for Friday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. "Solly is back in training, but I think it's too early for him."

March has returned to training this week, a huge boost in fitness for the attacker. However, he is still not fit enough to play Friday, having been ruled out for the match due to his ongoing issues. That said, he will likely be an option next contest after just missing out this week, giving him another full week to train and gain his legs back.