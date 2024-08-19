Premier League Review: Reactions, Lineups, Stats from Gameweek 1

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik reviews Gameweek 1 in the Premier League, going through the stats and lineups of each team. He discusses managerial decisions and what they mean going forward with the ultimate goal of projecting how each team will play in the coming month.

There's still more than a week left in the transfer window, but teams are taking shape for the 2024/25 Premier League season. What can you take away from Arne Slot's first official match with Liverpool where Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch went the full 90? What about Enzo Maresca at Chelsea where Romeo Lavia started in the midfield?

Chelsea seem like one of the harder teams to project with so many moving pieces. Christopher Nkunku was their first substitute against Man City with Pedro Neto making his debut in place of him. Nicolas Jackson remains the only true No. 9 unless Marc Guiu figures to see extended run as the backup.

Brighton are another intriguing team with a loaded squad if everyone stays healthy. Despite a couple players leaving, Yankuba Minteh has already made a case for the starting XI, while Billy Gilmour could become a regular if he stays at the club. Solomon March is also close to returning, which only adds to the mix, meaning a loan for one of their wingers seems likely.

A continual question all season could be at full-back for Aston Villa where Matty Cash and Lucas Digne started against West Ham. Ian Maatsen may see the most time at left-back, but he remains behind Digne, while Kosta Nedeljkovic could be the right-back of the future instead of Cash.

Adam tries to make sense of each team's situation and what playing time will look like going forward.

