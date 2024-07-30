Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2024/25 Season

This article is part of our Fantasy Premier League Rankings series.
This is the latest round of our Fantasy Premier League player rankings for the 2024/25 season.
- Players are ranked as if they will be with their clubs all season, though there are some tricky situations. Julian Alvarez leads the list in terms of unknowns and his minute projection has been dropped for obvious reasons. There are plenty of players in similar situations around the league, making exact minutes projections impossible. Numbers will obviously change as transfers are made and this will be updated daily throughout the preseason.
- The rankings are based on our season-long player projections, which are updated regularly based on injuries, transfers or other playing-time related news.
- The rankings are specifically for the Premier League's official fantasy game, including an emphasis on attacking stats like shots on goal and chances created in addition to goals and assists. TSB% = team selected by percentage in the Premier League's official game. Price = salary in the Premier League's official game.
- The "Pts" column is not a specific fantasy-point projection but an index score to help break the list down into certain tiers.
- The rankings can be used for salary cap or draft formats, though they do not consider positional scarcity or average draft position (ADP).
Note: All columns are sortable.
Updated at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30
|Overall Rank
|FW Rank
|MID Rank
|DEF Rank
|GK Rank
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Price
|TSB%
|Pts
|PP/90
|1
|1
|Erling Haaland
|MCI
|F
|15.0
|35.6
|271.10
|8.71
|2
|1
|Mohamed Salah
|LIV
|M
|12.5
|33.5
|237.70
|8.23
|3
|2
|Cole Palmer
|CHE
|M
|10.5
|53.5
|230.10
|7.67
|4
|2
|Ollie Watkins
|AVL
|F
|9.0
|54.8
|226.50
|6.37
|5
|3
|Bukayo Saka
|ARS
|M
|10.0
|26.3
|225.60
|7.25
|6
|4
|Eberechi Eze
|CRY
|M
|7.0
|33.2
|211.50
|6.80
|7
|5
|Phil Foden
|MCI
|M
|9.5
|31.9
|207.25
|7.17
|8
|6
|Son Heung-Min
|TOT
|M
|10.0
|9.5
|202.55
|6.75
|9
|7
|Bruno Fernandes
|MUN
|M
|8.5
|14.2
|195.25
|6.06
|10
|8
|Kevin De Bruyne
|MCI
|M
|9.5
|7.0
|191.05
|7.82
|11
|9
|Anthony Gordon
|NEW
|M
|7.5
|36.8
|188.60
|6.29
|12
|10
|Martin Odegaard
|ARS
|M
|8.5
|16.9
|187.25
|5.81
|13
|3
|Dominic Solanke
|BOU
|F
|7.5
|10.2
|170.25
|5.11
|14
|1
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|LIV
|D
|7.0
|21.1
|169.25
|5.64
|15
|11
|Jarrod Bowen
|WHU
|M
|7.5
|7.4
|166.75
|5.00
|16
|12
|Christopher Nkunku
|CHE
|M
|6.5
|15.1
|165.70
|7.10
|17
|4
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|CRY
|F
|7.5
|8.2
|165.60
|5.52
|18
|1
|David Raya
|ARS
|G
|5.5
|22.3
|164.90
|4.34
|19
|2
|Pedro Porro
|TOT
|D
|5.5
|25.3
|164.75
|4.94
|20
|5
|Alexander Isak
|NEW
|F
|8.5
|55.2
|160.85
|6.03
|21
|6
|Kai Havertz
|ARS
|F
|8.0
|13.7
|158.15
|5.69
|22
|13
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|NFO
|M
|6.5
|7.0
|157.80
|4.73
|23
|14
|Mohammed Kudus
|WHU
|M
|6.5
|10.1
|157.45
|5.06
|24
|3
|Ben White
|ARS
|D
|6.5
|12.1
|157.00
|4.87
|25
|15
|Alejandro Garnacho
|MUN
|M
|6.5
|11.9
|155.05
|5.37
|26
|4
|Destiny Udogie
|TOT
|D
|5.0
|5.3
|154.75
|4.97
|27
|16
|James Maddison
|TOT
|M
|7.5
|5.8
|154.10
|6.03
|28
|5
|Gabriel
|ARS
|D
|6.0
|12.2
|150.75
|4.52
|29
|7
|Adam Armstrong
|SOU
|F
|5.5
|3.9
|150.55
|4.67
|30
|6
|Diogo Dalot
|MUN
|D
|5.0
|6.4
|149.75
|4.49
|31
|7
|Andrew Robertson
|LIV
|D
|6.0
|6.3
|148.75
|5.15
|32
|17
|Gabriel Martinelli
|ARS
|M
|7.0
|4.2
|148.45
|6.36
|33
|8
|William Saliba
|ARS
|D
|6.0
|40.9
|147.25
|4.28
|34
|8
|Nicolas Jackson
|CHE
|F
|7.5
|3.4
|145.60
|5.46
|35
|9
|Leif Davis
|IPS
|D
|4.5
|3.2
|145.25
|5.03
|36
|10
|James Tarkowski
|EVE
|D
|5.0
|1.6
|145.00
|4.08
|37
|18
|Stephy Mavididi
|LEI
|M
|5.5
|1.4
|144.95
|5.02
|38
|2
|Jordan Pickford
|EVE
|G
|5.0
|18.4
|144.90
|3.81
|39
|19
|Declan Rice
|ARS
|M
|6.5
|5.6
|144.70
|4.20
|40
|20
|Bruno Guimaraes
|NEW
|M
|6.5
|2.9
|144.15
|4.32
|41
|3
|Andre Onana
|MUN
|G
|5.0
|7.5
|143.40
|3.77
|42
|9
|Darwin Nunez
|LIV
|F
|7.5
|7.9
|143.15
|6.44
|43
|11
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|EVE
|D
|5.0
|12.1
|142.50
|4.01
|44
|21
|Dwight McNeil
|EVE
|M
|5.5
|0.9
|142.30
|4.57
|45
|22
|Abdul Fatawu
|LEI
|M
|5.5
|0.5
|141.35
|4.89
|46
|23
|Abdoulaye Doucoure
|EVE
|M
|5.5
|0.6
|140.00
|4.85
|47
|12
|Daniel Munoz
|CRY
|D
|5.0
|4.5
|140.00
|4.34
|48
|24
|Rodri
|MCI
|M
|6.5
|7.5
|139.80
|4.49
|49
|25
|Harry Wilson
|FUL
|M
|5.5
|0.3
|139.70
|5.24
|50
|10
|Rodrigo Muniz
|FUL
|F
|6.0
|5.4
|139.45
|5.23
|51
|26
|Bryan Mbeumo
|BRE
|M
|7.0
|7.2
|139.35
|5.45
|52
|13
|Ricardo Pereira
|LEI
|D
|4.5
|0.5
|138.50
|4.45
|53
|27
|Leon Bailey
|AVL
|M
|6.5
|4.5
|137.20
|6.17
|54
|28
|Pascal Gross
|BHA
|M
|6.5
|2.2
|135.95
|4.37
|55
|29
|Andreas Pereira
|FUL
|M
|5.5
|4.2
|135.00
|4.67
|56
|14
|Virgil van Dijk
|LIV
|D
|6.0
|11.5
|133.50
|4.01
|57
|30
|Brennan Johnson
|TOT
|M
|6.5
|2.0
|132.40
|5.96
|58
|11
|Matheus Cunha
|WOL
|F
|6.5
|3.0
|132.30
|4.96
|59
|12
|Cody Gakpo
|LIV
|F
|7.5
|7.8
|131.45
|5.92
|60
|31
|James Ward-Prowse
|WHU
|M
|6.5
|1.7
|131.45
|4.23
|61
|32
|Antoine Semenyo
|BOU
|M
|5.5
|1.3
|131.05
|5.13
|62
|15
|Joachim Andersen
|CRY
|D
|4.5
|22.7
|131.00
|3.68
|63
|4
|Alisson
|LIV
|G
|5.5
|10.9
|130.40
|3.43
|64
|33
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|NFO
|M
|5.5
|5.2
|130.25
|4.88
|65
|34
|Leandro Trossard
|ARS
|M
|7.0
|3.3
|129.80
|6.49
|66
|35
|Noni Madueke
|CHE
|M
|6.5
|0.4
|129.45
|5.30
|67
|5
|Nick Pope
|NEW
|G
|5.0
|5.6
|129.40
|3.41
|68
|16
|Fabian Schar
|NEW
|D
|5.5
|7.6
|129.25
|4.01
|69
|36
|Dejan Kulusevski
|TOT
|M
|6.5
|1.2
|128.90
|5.04
|70
|37
|Alexis Mac Allister
|LIV
|M
|6.5
|2.8
|128.60
|4.45
|71
|38
|Jeremy Doku
|MCI
|M
|6.5
|3.2
|128.00
|6.40
|72
|39
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|WOL
|M
|6.5
|1.5
|127.80
|4.79
|73
|17
|Marcos Senesi
|BOU
|D
|5.0
|1.2
|127.25
|3.82
|74
|40
|Luis Diaz
|LIV
|M
|7.5
|6.9
|126.60
|6.00
|75
|18
|Tyrick Mitchell
|CRY
|D
|5.0
|2.4
|126.25
|3.67
|76
|41
|Lucas Paqueta
|WHU
|M
|6.0
|1.2
|126.20
|4.37
|77
|19
|Kieran Trippier
|NEW
|D
|6.0
|14.5
|126.00
|5.67
|78
|20
|Ian Maatsen
|AVL
|D
|5.0
|5.3
|125.50
|5.13
|79
|42
|James Garner
|EVE
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|124.85
|4.01
|80
|13
|Gabriel Jesus
|ARS
|F
|7.0
|1.4
|124.75
|6.24
|81
|21
|Timothy Castagne
|FUL
|D
|4.5
|3.2
|124.75
|3.74
|82
|6
|Ederson
|MCI
|G
|5.5
|5.9
|124.40
|3.27
|83
|43
|John McGinn
|AVL
|M
|5.5
|1.8
|122.50
|3.94
|84
|22
|Ruben Dias
|MCI
|D
|5.5
|3.0
|120.75
|4.18
|85
|14
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|EVE
|F
|6.0
|1.4
|120.45
|4.52
|86
|44
|Conor Chaplin
|IPS
|M
|5.5
|0.5
|119.60
|4.49
|87
|15
|Ivan Toney
|BRE
|F
|7.5
|11.9
|119.20
|5.36
|88
|16
|George Hirst
|IPS
|F
|5.5
|0.1
|119.05
|3.97
|89
|45
|Anthony Elanga
|NFO
|M
|5.5
|3.1
|118.25
|4.26
|90
|23
|Vladimir Coufal
|WHU
|D
|4.5
|0.9
|118.25
|3.80
|91
|24
|Antonee Robinson
|FUL
|D
|4.5
|5.1
|118.00
|3.54
|92
|25
|Josko Gvardiol
|MCI
|D
|6.0
|32.4
|117.75
|4.61
|93
|46
|Daichi Kamada
|CRY
|M
|5.5
|0.7
|117.30
|4.40
|94
|26
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|SOU
|D
|4.5
|0.7
|116.25
|3.49
|95
|47
|Bernardo Silva
|MCI
|M
|6.5
|2.8
|115.15
|5.18
|96
|27
|Emerson
|WHU
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|115.00
|3.70
|97
|28
|Kyle Walker
|MCI
|D
|5.5
|9.2
|114.50
|4.29
|98
|48
|Pedro Neto
|WOL
|M
|6.5
|1.3
|114.45
|4.68
|99
|29
|Rayan Ait-Nouri
|WOL
|D
|4.5
|4.0
|114.25
|4.28
|100
|30
|Luke Shaw
|MUN
|D
|5.0
|5.2
|114.00
|4.66
|101
|31
|Micky van de Ven
|TOT
|D
|4.5
|7.9
|113.75
|3.41
|102
|49
|Kaoru Mitoma
|BHA
|M
|6.5
|1.7
|113.35
|4.86
|103
|50
|Alex Iwobi
|FUL
|M
|5.5
|0.5
|113.15
|3.64
|104
|51
|William Smallbone
|SOU
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|113.00
|3.63
|105
|32
|Dan Burn
|NEW
|D
|4.5
|23.6
|113.00
|3.91
|106
|52
|Diogo Jota
|LIV
|M
|7.5
|3.1
|112.80
|7.25
|107
|7
|Emiliano Martinez
|AVL
|G
|5.0
|13.1
|112.40
|2.96
|108
|33
|Lewis Dunk
|BHA
|D
|4.5
|4.2
|112.00
|3.36
|109
|53
|Samuel Edozie
|SOU
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|111.65
|4.57
|110
|8
|Mark Flekken
|BRE
|G
|4.5
|13.5
|111.40
|2.93
|111
|54
|Justin Kluivert
|BOU
|M
|5.5
|0.5
|111.35
|4.56
|112
|34
|Ezri Konsa
|AVL
|D
|4.5
|18.4
|111.25
|3.34
|113
|35
|James Justin
|LEI
|D
|4.5
|0.5
|111.00
|3.57
|114
|17
|Rasmus Hojlund
|MUN
|F
|7.0
|6.3
|110.75
|4.98
|115
|36
|Reece James
|CHE
|D
|5.0
|0.4
|110.75
|5.54
|116
|9
|Robert Sanchez
|CHE
|G
|4.5
|8.4
|110.40
|2.91
|117
|55
|Idrissa Gueye
|EVE
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|109.10
|3.51
|118
|37
|Ethan Pinnock
|BRE
|D
|4.5
|0.5
|108.00
|3.47
|119
|38
|Marc Guehi
|CRY
|D
|4.5
|9.5
|108.00
|3.47
|120
|10
|Alphonse Areola
|WHU
|G
|4.5
|11.1
|107.40
|2.83
|121
|56
|Amad Diallo
|MUN
|M
|5.0
|0.9
|107.30
|6.04
|122
|39
|Cristian Romero
|TOT
|D
|5.0
|4.5
|107.00
|3.44
|123
|57
|Omari Hutchinson
|IPS
|M
|5.5
|1.3
|106.85
|4.37
|124
|40
|Wout Faes
|LEI
|D
|4.0
|8.8
|106.75
|3.20
|125
|41
|Harry Maguire
|MUN
|D
|5.0
|0.6
|106.50
|3.99
|126
|42
|Toti Gomes
|WOL
|D
|4.5
|0.3
|106.00
|3.18
|127
|43
|Illia Zabarnyi
|BOU
|D
|4.5
|0.5
|106.00
|2.98
|128
|58
|Marcus Rashford
|MUN
|M
|7.0
|7.3
|105.90
|5.96
|129
|11
|Bernd Leno
|FUL
|G
|5.0
|3.1
|105.40
|2.77
|130
|18
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|NFO
|F
|6.0
|1.3
|104.25
|5.21
|131
|12
|Guglielmo Vicario
|TOT
|G
|5.0
|5.2
|103.90
|2.73
|132
|19
|Joao Pedro
|BHA
|F
|5.5
|18.9
|103.75
|5.19
|133
|44
|Vitaliy Mykolenko
|EVE
|D
|4.5
|10.8
|103.50
|3.88
|134
|45
|Nelson Semedo
|WOL
|D
|4.5
|0.0
|103.50
|3.11
|135
|13
|Neto
|BOU
|G
|4.5
|2.8
|103.40
|2.72
|136
|59
|Morgan Rogers
|AVL
|M
|5.0
|6.6
|103.00
|5.79
|137
|46
|Rico Henry
|BRE
|D
|4.5
|0.6
|102.75
|3.85
|138
|47
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|SOU
|D
|4.0
|14.8
|102.25
|3.29
|139
|48
|Jannik Vestergaard
|LEI
|D
|4.0
|2.1
|102.25
|3.29
|140
|20
|Richarlison
|TOT
|F
|7.0
|1.3
|101.95
|5.73
|141
|14
|Jose Sa
|WOL
|G
|4.5
|2.8
|101.40
|2.67
|142
|49
|Calvin Bassey
|FUL
|D
|4.5
|0.3
|101.25
|3.04
|143
|60
|Adam Wharton
|CRY
|M
|5.0
|0.7
|101.05
|3.37
|144
|50
|Jan Bednarek
|SOU
|D
|4.0
|1.5
|101.00
|3.03
|145
|51
|Marc Cucurella
|CHE
|D
|5.0
|8.1
|100.25
|4.10
|146
|52
|Issa Diop
|FUL
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|99.50
|2.99
|147
|53
|Lisandro Martinez
|MUN
|D
|4.5
|5.4
|99.25
|3.72
|148
|54
|Max Kilman
|WHU
|D
|4.5
|0.9
|99.25
|2.98
|149
|61
|Vitaly Janelt
|BRE
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|99.20
|3.31
|150
|55
|Neco Williams
|NFO
|D
|4.5
|0.4
|98.75
|3.70
|151
|56
|Murillo
|NFO
|D
|4.5
|1.1
|98.75
|2.96
|152
|62
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|LIV
|M
|6.5
|2.6
|98.65
|5.22
|153
|57
|Nathan Patterson
|EVE
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|98.25
|4.02
|154
|63
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|CHE
|M
|6.0
|0.6
|98.15
|4.21
|155
|64
|Youri Tielemans
|AVL
|M
|5.5
|0.5
|97.85
|4.40
|156
|65
|Harry Winks
|LEI
|M
|4.5
|10.9
|97.65
|2.93
|157
|66
|Joelinton
|NEW
|M
|6.0
|0.4
|97.55
|3.99
|158
|67
|Kobbie Mainoo
|MUN
|M
|5.5
|8.2
|97.55
|3.66
|159
|58
|Ben Mee
|BRE
|D
|4.5
|1.3
|97.25
|3.81
|160
|59
|Ola Aina
|NFO
|D
|4.5
|0.7
|97.00
|3.49
|161
|21
|Chris Wood
|NFO
|F
|6.0
|4.7
|95.75
|4.31
|162
|60
|John Stones
|MCI
|D
|5.5
|2.7
|95.75
|4.31
|163
|68
|Simon Adingra
|BHA
|M
|5.5
|0.7
|95.60
|4.78
|164
|22
|Joshua Zirkzee
|MUN
|F
|7.0
|2.6
|95.55
|4.78
|165
|61
|Tyrone Mings
|AVL
|D
|4.5
|0.6
|95.50
|3.58
|166
|69
|Sasa Lukic
|FUL
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|95.45
|3.18
|167
|70
|Bobby Decordova-Reid
|LEI
|M
|5.5
|0.3
|95.00
|4.28
|168
|71
|Jack Grealish
|MCI
|M
|6.5
|0.5
|94.95
|5.34
|169
|62
|Manuel Akanji
|MCI
|D
|5.5
|4.0
|94.75
|4.06
|170
|72
|Mario Lemina
|WOL
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|94.30
|3.03
|171
|73
|Tomas Soucek
|WHU
|M
|5.0
|2.3
|94.25
|3.26
|172
|74
|Marcus Tavernier
|BOU
|M
|5.5
|0.3
|93.85
|4.22
|173
|63
|Nathan Ake
|MCI
|D
|5.5
|3.0
|93.75
|4.69
|174
|75
|Ryan Christie
|BOU
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|93.40
|3.50
|175
|76
|Joe Aribo
|SOU
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|93.15
|3.49
|176
|77
|Lewis Cook
|BOU
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|93.00
|2.99
|177
|78
|Tom Cairney
|FUL
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|92.80
|3.80
|178
|79
|Flynn Downes
|SOU
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|92.50
|2.97
|179
|64
|Milos Kerkez
|BOU
|D
|4.5
|0.6
|92.25
|3.46
|180
|80
|Christian Norgaard
|BRE
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|92.00
|3.31
|181
|23
|Liam Delap
|IPS
|F
|5.5
|0.6
|91.85
|3.59
|182
|81
|Wes Burns
|IPS
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|91.00
|3.72
|183
|65
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|BHA
|D
|4.5
|0.3
|90.75
|3.40
|184
|82
|Moises Caicedo
|CHE
|M
|5.0
|0.7
|90.65
|3.14
|185
|83
|Sam Morsy
|IPS
|M
|5.0
|0.4
|90.45
|2.91
|186
|84
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|CHE
|M
|6.5
|0.4
|90.25
|4.78
|187
|66
|Ryan Manning
|SOU
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|90.00
|4.50
|188
|85
|Solomon March
|BHA
|M
|6.5
|0.0
|89.85
|4.76
|189
|24
|Michail Antonio
|WHU
|F
|5.5
|0.9
|89.40
|4.02
|190
|15
|Mads Hermansen
|LEI
|G
|4.5
|0.6
|89.40
|2.35
|191
|86
|Pablo Sarabia
|WOL
|M
|5.5
|0.3
|89.30
|5.02
|192
|87
|Joao Gomes
|WOL
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|89.00
|3.08
|193
|25
|Yoane Wissa
|BRE
|F
|6.0
|2.6
|88.80
|5.00
|194
|67
|Lloyd Kelly
|NEW
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|88.25
|3.61
|195
|88
|Kasey McAteer
|LEI
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|88.20
|4.96
|196
|68
|Aaron Hickey
|BRE
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|87.50
|3.75
|197
|89
|Jacob Ramsey
|AVL
|M
|5.5
|0.3
|87.35
|4.91
|198
|26
|Iliman Ndiaye
|EVE
|F
|5.5
|0.2
|87.00
|4.89
|199
|90
|Jordan Ayew
|CRY
|M
|5.5
|0.5
|86.95
|4.35
|200
|91
|Wilfred Ndidi
|LEI
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|85.90
|3.22
|201
|27
|Jamie Vardy
|LEI
|F
|5.5
|6.3
|84.60
|5.08
|202
|28
|Raul Jimenez
|FUL
|F
|5.5
|0.4
|84.25
|4.46
|203
|92
|Ross Barkley
|AVL
|M
|5.5
|1.1
|83.90
|5.39
|204
|93
|Julio Enciso
|BHA
|M
|5.5
|0.4
|83.00
|5.34
|205
|69
|Matty Cash
|AVL
|D
|4.5
|2.9
|82.75
|4.65
|206
|94
|Timo Werner
|TOT
|M
|6.5
|0.5
|82.15
|6.16
|207
|95
|Mathias Jensen
|BRE
|M
|5.5
|0.2
|82.10
|3.69
|208
|70
|Cameron Burgess
|IPS
|D
|4.0
|0.4
|82.00
|3.08
|209
|71
|Ben Johnson
|IPS
|D
|4.0
|2.0
|82.00
|3.08
|210
|72
|Conor Bradley
|LIV
|D
|5.0
|0.8
|81.00
|6.08
|211
|96
|Tim Iroegbunam
|EVE
|M
|4.5
|0.1
|80.50
|3.29
|212
|73
|Chris Richards
|CRY
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|80.50
|3.62
|213
|74
|Matt Doherty
|WOL
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|79.00
|5.08
|214
|16
|Bart Verbruggen
|BHA
|G
|4.5
|3.0
|78.70
|3.28
|215
|75
|Nikola Milenkovic
|NFO
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|78.50
|2.94
|216
|76
|Ibrahima Konate
|LIV
|D
|5.0
|2.0
|78.50
|3.53
|217
|97
|Danilo
|NFO
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|78.25
|3.52
|218
|98
|Jefferson Lerma
|CRY
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|78.15
|3.20
|219
|99
|Enzo Fernandez
|CHE
|M
|5.0
|1.1
|78.10
|3.51
|220
|17
|Arijanet Muric
|IPS
|G
|4.5
|0.4
|77.40
|2.04
|221
|100
|Sandro Tonali
|NEW
|M
|5.5
|0.1
|77.35
|3.48
|222
|77
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|CHE
|D
|4.5
|0.4
|76.75
|3.45
|223
|78
|Pau Torres
|AVL
|D
|4.5
|1.4
|76.50
|3.83
|224
|79
|Leny Yoro
|MUN
|D
|4.5
|4.5
|76.25
|3.43
|225
|101
|Pape Sarr
|TOT
|M
|5.0
|0.4
|75.70
|3.41
|226
|80
|Malo Gusto
|CHE
|D
|5.0
|3.2
|75.50
|4.25
|227
|102
|Jaden Philogene
|AVL
|M
|5.5
|0.1
|75.20
|5.64
|228
|81
|Luke Woolfenden
|IPS
|D
|4.0
|1.3
|74.25
|2.78
|229
|29
|Callum Wilson
|NEW
|F
|7.0
|0.6
|74.00
|6.66
|230
|82
|Levi Colwill
|CHE
|D
|4.5
|1.2
|74.00
|3.70
|231
|83
|Craig Dawson
|WOL
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|72.75
|3.27
|232
|30
|Sekou Mara
|SOU
|F
|5.0
|0.2
|72.40
|5.01
|233
|103
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|SOU
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|72.40
|4.65
|234
|31
|Danny Welbeck
|BHA
|F
|5.5
|0.3
|72.00
|4.63
|235
|104
|Kevin Schade
|BRE
|M
|5.5
|0.1
|71.85
|4.62
|236
|105
|Harvey Elliott
|LIV
|M
|5.5
|0.8
|71.85
|4.62
|237
|84
|Jacob Greaves
|IPS
|D
|4.0
|0.6
|70.75
|3.18
|238
|85
|Santi Bueno
|WOL
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|70.50
|2.88
|239
|32
|Youssef Chermiti
|EVE
|F
|5.0
|0.2
|69.80
|4.49
|240
|106
|Yves Bissouma
|TOT
|M
|5.0
|0.3
|69.70
|2.73
|241
|33
|Jorgen Strand Larsen
|WOL
|F
|5.5
|0.2
|69.30
|4.46
|242
|107
|Massimo Luongo
|IPS
|M
|4.5
|0.5
|69.30
|2.60
|243
|108
|Edson Alvarez
|WHU
|M
|5.0
|0.3
|68.95
|2.82
|244
|109
|Boubakary Soumare
|LEI
|M
|4.5
|0.2
|67.20
|2.75
|245
|110
|Mason Mount
|MUN
|M
|6.5
|0.3
|67.10
|5.49
|246
|86
|Valentin Barco
|BHA
|D
|4.0
|6.7
|67.00
|4.31
|247
|87
|Joel Veltman
|BHA
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|66.75
|3.75
|248
|88
|Max Aarons
|BOU
|D
|4.5
|0.3
|66.50
|3.33
|249
|111
|Ryan Yates
|NFO
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|66.25
|2.98
|250
|89
|Axel Disasi
|CHE
|D
|4.5
|0.8
|65.75
|3.48
|251
|112
|Cheick Doucoure
|CRY
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|65.65
|3.28
|252
|90
|Rico Lewis
|MCI
|D
|4.5
|0.3
|65.50
|5.90
|253
|113
|Harvey Barnes
|NEW
|M
|6.5
|0.6
|65.45
|5.89
|254
|91
|Ben Chilwell
|CHE
|D
|5.0
|0.9
|65.00
|4.88
|255
|92
|Valentino Livramento
|NEW
|D
|4.5
|1.7
|64.50
|4.84
|256
|114
|Adama Traore
|FUL
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|63.95
|4.11
|257
|115
|Elliot Anderson
|NFO
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|63.60
|3.18
|258
|93
|Pervis Estupinan
|BHA
|D
|5.0
|0.1
|63.00
|4.73
|259
|94
|Sven Botman
|NEW
|D
|4.5
|0.0
|63.00
|4.05
|260
|116
|Mateo Kovacic
|MCI
|M
|5.5
|0.2
|62.95
|4.05
|261
|95
|Mads Roerslev
|BRE
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|62.25
|4.00
|262
|117
|Nicolas Dominguez
|NFO
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|62.10
|3.11
|263
|118
|Emiliano Buendia
|AVL
|M
|5.5
|0.2
|61.80
|5.56
|264
|96
|Nathan Collins
|BRE
|D
|4.5
|0.4
|61.75
|3.27
|265
|97
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|ARS
|D
|5.0
|0.4
|61.50
|5.54
|266
|98
|Ashley Young
|EVE
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|61.25
|3.94
|267
|119
|Harrison Reed
|FUL
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|61.15
|3.06
|268
|99
|Harry Toffolo
|NFO
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|60.75
|3.91
|269
|100
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|WHU
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|60.75
|3.22
|270
|120
|Nathan Broadhead
|IPS
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|60.55
|4.54
|271
|101
|Jurrien Timber
|ARS
|D
|5.5
|2.1
|60.50
|3.63
|272
|102
|Joe Gomez
|LIV
|D
|5.0
|0.6
|59.75
|3.84
|273
|103
|Adam Smith
|BOU
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|59.25
|3.33
|274
|18
|Matz Sels
|NFO
|G
|4.5
|1.1
|59.20
|2.47
|275
|121
|Fabio Vieira
|ARS
|M
|5.5
|0.1
|59.10
|5.91
|276
|122
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|WOL
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|59.10
|3.80
|277
|123
|Mats Wieffer
|BHA
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|58.70
|3.77
|278
|104
|Tariq Lamptey
|BHA
|D
|4.5
|0.5
|58.50
|3.76
|279
|124
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|BRE
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|58.45
|4.38
|280
|125
|Sean Longstaff
|NEW
|M
|5.0
|0.9
|58.30
|3.75
|281
|105
|Harrison Clarke
|IPS
|D
|4.0
|0.3
|58.25
|3.28
|282
|106
|Riccardo Calafiori
|ARS
|D
|#N/A
|#N/A
|58.25
|4.37
|283
|19
|Dean Henderson
|CRY
|G
|4.5
|4.5
|58.20
|3.06
|284
|126
|Scott McTominay
|MUN
|M
|5.0
|1.2
|57.95
|3.73
|285
|127
|Wataru Endo
|LIV
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|57.70
|3.71
|286
|34
|Patson Daka
|LEI
|F
|5.0
|1.8
|57.30
|5.16
|287
|107
|Nayef Aguerd
|WHU
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|57.25
|3.03
|288
|108
|Igor
|BHA
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|56.75
|2.84
|289
|128
|Luis Sinisterra
|BOU
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|56.60
|5.09
|290
|129
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|TOT
|M
|5.0
|0.3
|55.80
|3.59
|291
|130
|Jorginho
|ARS
|M
|5.0
|0.3
|55.80
|4.19
|292
|131
|Savinho
|MCI
|M
|6.5
|0.6
|55.60
|6.26
|293
|132
|Amadou Onana
|AVL
|M
|5.0
|0.9
|55.55
|3.12
|294
|133
|Joe Willock
|NEW
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|55.25
|4.14
|295
|35
|Eddie Nketiah
|ARS
|F
|6.0
|0.4
|55.00
|6.19
|296
|134
|Adam Lallana
|SOU
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|54.90
|3.53
|297
|36
|Evan Ferguson
|BHA
|F
|5.5
|0.1
|54.80
|4.93
|298
|135
|Boubacar Kamara
|AVL
|M
|5.0
|0.0
|54.45
|3.06
|299
|37
|Beto
|EVE
|F
|5.0
|0.4
|53.55
|4.82
|300
|136
|Frank Onyeka
|BRE
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|53.05
|3.41
|301
|109
|Djed Spence
|TOT
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|53.00
|4.77
|302
|137
|Jacob Murphy
|NEW
|M
|5.5
|0.2
|52.90
|4.76
|303
|138
|Curtis Jones
|LIV
|M
|5.5
|0.2
|52.90
|4.33
|304
|38
|Odsonne Edouard
|CRY
|F
|5.5
|0.7
|52.80
|4.75
|305
|139
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|BRE
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|52.45
|3.37
|306
|39
|Julian Alvarez
|MCI
|F
|7.0
|3.1
|51.80
|7.77
|307
|110
|Willy Boly
|NFO
|D
|4.5
|0.4
|51.75
|3.33
|308
|20
|Jason Steele
|BHA
|G
|4.5
|0.5
|51.70
|3.69
|309
|140
|Ryan Gravenberch
|LIV
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|51.50
|3.86
|310
|111
|Jack Stephens
|SOU
|D
|4.0
|0.3
|51.25
|2.88
|311
|141
|Miguel Almiron
|NEW
|M
|6.0
|1.0
|51.05
|4.59
|312
|40
|Jay Stansfield
|FUL
|F
|5.0
|0.1
|50.85
|4.58
|313
|21
|Alex McCarthy
|SOU
|G
|4.5
|0.3
|50.70
|2.67
|314
|142
|Raheem Sterling
|CHE
|M
|7.0
|3.8
|50.60
|5.69
|315
|112
|Lewis Hall
|NEW
|D
|4.5
|0.5
|50.50
|4.55
|316
|143
|Thomas Doyle
|WOL
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|50.30
|3.77
|317
|144
|Oscar Bobb
|MCI
|M
|5.0
|0.3
|49.70
|5.59
|318
|145
|Dango Ouattara
|BOU
|M
|5.0
|0.0
|49.60
|4.46
|319
|146
|Lewis Miley
|NEW
|M
|5.0
|0.0
|49.05
|3.68
|320
|22
|Carlos Miguel
|NFO
|G
|4.5
|1.6
|48.70
|3.48
|321
|147
|Manor Solomon
|TOT
|M
|5.5
|0.1
|47.25
|5.32
|322
|113
|Adam Webster
|BHA
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|46.25
|3.47
|323
|148
|Hamza Choudhury
|LEI
|M
|4.5
|0.4
|45.90
|2.30
|324
|149
|Antony
|MUN
|M
|6.0
|0.3
|45.85
|5.16
|325
|114
|Kristoffer Ajer
|BRE
|D
|4.5
|0.4
|45.00
|4.05
|326
|115
|Seamus Coleman
|EVE
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|44.75
|3.36
|327
|150
|Philip Billing
|BOU
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|44.70
|4.02
|328
|151
|Alex Scott
|BOU
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|44.00
|3.30
|329
|23
|Gavin Bazunu
|SOU
|G
|4.5
|0.5
|43.70
|2.30
|330
|116
|Diego Carlos
|AVL
|D
|4.5
|0.6
|43.50
|3.56
|331
|117
|Jarell Quansah
|LIV
|D
|4.5
|0.6
|43.25
|3.89
|332
|118
|Charlie Taylor
|SOU
|D
|4.0
|5.2
|42.75
|3.21
|333
|152
|Billy Gilmour
|BHA
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|42.65
|2.74
|334
|24
|Sam Johnstone
|CRY
|G
|4.5
|0.9
|42.20
|2.22
|335
|41
|Enes Unal
|BOU
|F
|5.5
|0.1
|40.95
|4.61
|336
|119
|Tyrell Malacia
|MUN
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|40.75
|3.67
|337
|42
|Thiago
|BRE
|F
|6.0
|0.4
|40.35
|4.54
|338
|153
|Boubacar Traore
|WOL
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|40.25
|3.02
|339
|120
|Lucas Digne
|AVL
|D
|4.5
|1.9
|40.25
|4.53
|340
|154
|Christian Eriksen
|MUN
|M
|5.5
|0.2
|39.80
|4.48
|341
|121
|Kenny Tete
|FUL
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|39.50
|4.44
|342
|155
|Carlos Alcaraz
|SOU
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|39.45
|4.44
|343
|156
|Casemiro
|MUN
|M
|5.0
|0.3
|39.15
|3.52
|344
|157
|Ibrahim Sangare
|NFO
|M
|4.5
|1.5
|39.10
|2.93
|345
|158
|Facundo Buonanotte
|BHA
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|38.75
|4.36
|346
|159
|Jakub Moder
|BHA
|M
|4.5
|0.4
|37.75
|3.40
|347
|160
|Jack Taylor
|IPS
|M
|5.0
|0.0
|37.70
|3.39
|348
|122
|James Hill
|BOU
|D
|4.0
|0.4
|37.50
|3.38
|349
|123
|Yukinari Sugawara
|SOU
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|36.50
|4.11
|350
|124
|Benoit Badiashile
|CHE
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|36.25
|3.63
|351
|125
|Aaron Cresswell
|WHU
|D
|4.0
|1.9
|36.25
|4.08
|352
|43
|Danny Ings
|WHU
|F
|5.0
|0.7
|35.05
|3.94
|353
|126
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|ARS
|D
|5.0
|1.6
|35.00
|5.25
|354
|127
|Nathaniel Clyne
|CRY
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|35.00
|3.15
|355
|128
|Victor Kristiansen
|LEI
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|34.00
|3.83
|356
|161
|Jack Hinshelwood
|BHA
|M
|5.0
|0.0
|33.80
|3.80
|357
|162
|Yehor Yarmolyuk
|BRE
|M
|4.5
|2.9
|32.50
|3.66
|358
|129
|Wesley Fofana
|CHE
|D
|4.5
|0.3
|32.50
|3.66
|359
|130
|Jamaal Lascelles
|NEW
|D
|4.5
|0.0
|30.50
|3.43
|360
|131
|Axel Tuanzebe
|IPS
|D
|4.0
|1.2
|30.50
|2.75
|361
|163
|Matheus Nunes
|MCI
|M
|5.0
|0.0
|29.25
|4.39
|362
|164
|Marcus Harness
|IPS
|M
|5.0
|0.0
|28.00
|4.20
|363
|165
|Shea Charles
|SOU
|M
|4.5
|0.1
|27.50
|2.48
|364
|132
|Jakub Kiwior
|ARS
|D
|5.0
|0.3
|26.50
|3.98
|365
|133
|Joel Ward
|CRY
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|26.25
|2.95
|366
|134
|James Bree
|SOU
|D
|4.0
|0.2
|26.00
|3.90
|367
|135
|Kurt Zouma
|WHU
|D
|4.5
|0.6
|25.75
|2.90
|368
|166
|Lucas Bergvall
|TOT
|M
|4.5
|0.7
|25.50
|3.83
|369
|167
|Luis Guilherme
|WHU
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|25.30
|3.80
|370
|168
|Stefan Bajcetic
|LIV
|M
|4.5
|0.2
|24.05
|3.61
|371
|136
|Kostas Tsimikas
|LIV
|D
|5.0
|0.3
|23.50
|5.29
|372
|169
|Carney Chukwuemeka
|CHE
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|22.05
|4.96
|373
|170
|Romeo Lavia
|CHE
|M
|4.5
|0.5
|21.90
|2.46
|374
|137
|Hugo Bueno
|WOL
|D
|4.5
|0.1
|21.50
|3.23
|375
|171
|Matheus Franca
|CRY
|M
|4.5
|0.4
|21.00
|3.78
|376
|172
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|CRY
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|20.25
|3.65
|377
|173
|Archie Gray
|TOT
|M
|5.0
|0.4
|19.75
|2.96
|378
|138
|Alex Moreno
|AVL
|D
|4.5
|0.8
|19.75
|4.44
|379
|174
|Ethan Nwaneri
|ARS
|M
|4.5
|0.2
|18.90
|4.25
|380
|175
|Maxwel Cornet
|WHU
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|18.60
|4.19
|381
|139
|Chris Mepham
|BOU
|D
|4.5
|0.1
|18.50
|2.78
|382
|140
|Andrew Omobamidele
|NFO
|D
|4.5
|0.1
|18.50
|2.78
|383
|141
|Caleb Okoli
|LEI
|D
|4.0
|0.4
|17.75
|2.66
|384
|44
|Daniel Jebbison
|BOU
|F
|4.5
|0.7
|17.60
|5.28
|385
|176
|Enzo Barrenechea
|AVL
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|17.55
|2.63
|386
|142
|Emerson
|TOT
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|17.00
|3.83
|387
|177
|Oliver Skipp
|TOT
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|16.75
|2.51
|388
|178
|Lewis Dobbin
|AVL
|M
|5.0
|0.0
|16.25
|4.88
|389
|179
|Tyler Adams
|BOU
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|16.15
|2.42
|390
|143
|Martial Godo
|FUL
|M
|#N/A
|#N/A
|15.50
|3.49
|391
|180
|James Milner
|BHA
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|15.15
|3.41
|392
|144
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|MUN
|D
|4.5
|0.6
|15.00
|3.38
|393
|145
|Ben Davies
|TOT
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|14.50
|3.26
|394
|146
|Zanka
|BRE
|D
|4.5
|0.1
|14.50
|3.26
|395
|147
|Radu Dragusin
|TOT
|D
|4.5
|0.4
|13.75
|3.09
|396
|148
|Nathan Wood
|SOU
|D
|4.0
|1.1
|13.75
|3.09
|397
|149
|Conor Coady
|LEI
|D
|4.0
|1.7
|13.75
|3.09
|398
|181
|Tawanda Chirewa
|WOL
|M
|4.5
|0.1
|13.25
|2.98
|399
|150
|Jonny Evans
|MUN
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|12.75
|2.87
|400
|151
|Victor Lindelof
|MUN
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|12.75
|2.87
|401
|182
|Carlos Baleba
|BHA
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|11.70
|2.63
|402
|183
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|CHE
|M
|4.5
|0.2
|10.95
|2.46