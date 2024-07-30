Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2024/25 Season

Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2024/25 Season

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
Updated on July 30, 2024 12:15PM EST

This article is part of our Fantasy Premier League Rankings series.

This is the latest round of our Fantasy Premier League player rankings for the 2024/25 season.

  • Make sure to join our FPL league.
  • Players are ranked as if they will be with their clubs all season, though there are some tricky situations. Julian Alvarez leads the list in terms of unknowns and his minute projection has been dropped for obvious reasons. There are plenty of players in similar situations around the league, making exact minutes projections impossible. Numbers will obviously change as transfers are made and this will be updated daily throughout the preseason.
  • The rankings are based on our season-long player projections, which are updated regularly based on injuries, transfers or other playing-time related news.
  • The rankings are specifically for the Premier League's official fantasy game, including an emphasis on attacking stats like shots on goal and chances created in addition to goals and assists. TSB% = team selected by percentage in the Premier League's official game. Price = salary in the Premier League's official game.
  • The "Pts" column is not a specific fantasy-point projection but an index score to help break the list down into certain tiers.
  • The rankings can be used for salary cap or draft formats, though they do not consider positional scarcity or average draft position (ADP).

Premier League Predicted Lineups

FPL Cheat Sheet

48-hour RotoWire Trial

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave a comment below or contact me on Twitter (@RotoZdroik) or in our subscriber Discord chat.

Note: All columns are sortable.

Updated at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30

Overall RankFW RankMID RankDEF RankGK RankPlayerTeamPosPriceTSB%PtsPP/90
11   Erling HaalandMCIF15.035.6271.108.71
2 1  Mohamed SalahLIVM12.533.5237.708.23
3 2  Cole PalmerCHEM10.553.5230.107.67
42   Ollie WatkinsAVLF9.054.8226.506.37
5 3  Bukayo SakaARSM10.026.3225.607.25
6 4  Eberechi EzeCRYM7.033.2211.506.80
7 5  Phil FodenMCIM9.531.9207.257.17
8 6  Son Heung-MinTOTM10.09.5202.556.75
9 7  Bruno FernandesMUNM8.514.2195.256.06
10 8  Kevin De BruyneMCIM9.57.0191.057.82
11 9  Anthony GordonNEWM7.536.8188.606.29
12 10  Martin OdegaardARSM8.516.9187.255.81
133   Dominic SolankeBOUF7.510.2170.255.11
14  1 Trent Alexander-ArnoldLIVD7.021.1169.255.64
15 11  Jarrod BowenWHUM7.57.4166.755.00
16 12  Christopher NkunkuCHEM6.515.1165.707.10
174   Jean-Philippe MatetaCRYF7.58.2165.605.52
18   1David RayaARSG5.522.3164.904.34
19  2 Pedro PorroTOTD5.525.3164.754.94
205   Alexander IsakNEWF8.555.2160.856.03
216   Kai HavertzARSF8.013.7158.155.69
22 13  Morgan Gibbs-WhiteNFOM6.57.0157.804.73
23 14  Mohammed KudusWHUM6.510.1157.455.06
24  3 Ben WhiteARSD6.512.1157.004.87
25 15  Alejandro GarnachoMUNM6.511.9155.055.37
26  4 Destiny UdogieTOTD5.05.3154.754.97
27 16  James MaddisonTOTM7.55.8154.106.03
28  5 GabrielARSD6.012.2150.754.52
297   Adam ArmstrongSOUF5.53.9150.554.67
30  6 Diogo DalotMUND5.06.4149.754.49
31  7 Andrew RobertsonLIVD6.06.3148.755.15
32 17  Gabriel MartinelliARSM7.04.2148.456.36
33  8 William SalibaARSD6.040.9147.254.28
348   Nicolas JacksonCHEF7.53.4145.605.46
35  9 Leif DavisIPSD4.53.2145.255.03
36  10 James TarkowskiEVED5.01.6145.004.08
37 18  Stephy MavididiLEIM5.51.4144.955.02
38   2Jordan PickfordEVEG5.018.4144.903.81
39 19  Declan RiceARSM6.55.6144.704.20
40 20  Bruno GuimaraesNEWM6.52.9144.154.32
41   3Andre OnanaMUNG5.07.5143.403.77
429   Darwin NunezLIVF7.57.9143.156.44
43  11 Jarrad BranthwaiteEVED5.012.1142.504.01
44 21  Dwight McNeilEVEM5.50.9142.304.57
45 22  Abdul FatawuLEIM5.50.5141.354.89
46 23  Abdoulaye DoucoureEVEM5.50.6140.004.85
47  12 Daniel MunozCRYD5.04.5140.004.34
48 24  RodriMCIM6.57.5139.804.49
49 25  Harry WilsonFULM5.50.3139.705.24
5010   Rodrigo MunizFULF6.05.4139.455.23
51 26  Bryan MbeumoBREM7.07.2139.355.45
52  13 Ricardo PereiraLEID4.50.5138.504.45
53 27  Leon BaileyAVLM6.54.5137.206.17
54 28  Pascal GrossBHAM6.52.2135.954.37
55 29  Andreas PereiraFULM5.54.2135.004.67
56  14 Virgil van DijkLIVD6.011.5133.504.01
57 30  Brennan JohnsonTOTM6.52.0132.405.96
5811   Matheus CunhaWOLF6.53.0132.304.96
5912   Cody GakpoLIVF7.57.8131.455.92
60 31  James Ward-ProwseWHUM6.51.7131.454.23
61 32  Antoine SemenyoBOUM5.51.3131.055.13
62  15 Joachim AndersenCRYD4.522.7131.003.68
63   4AlissonLIVG5.510.9130.403.43
64 33  Callum Hudson-OdoiNFOM5.55.2130.254.88
65 34  Leandro TrossardARSM7.03.3129.806.49
66 35  Noni MaduekeCHEM6.50.4129.455.30
67   5Nick PopeNEWG5.05.6129.403.41
68  16 Fabian ScharNEWD5.57.6129.254.01
69 36  Dejan KulusevskiTOTM6.51.2128.905.04
70 37  Alexis Mac AllisterLIVM6.52.8128.604.45
71 38  Jeremy DokuMCIM6.53.2128.006.40
72 39  Hwang Hee-ChanWOLM6.51.5127.804.79
73  17 Marcos SenesiBOUD5.01.2127.253.82
74 40  Luis DiazLIVM7.56.9126.606.00
75  18 Tyrick MitchellCRYD5.02.4126.253.67
76 41  Lucas PaquetaWHUM6.01.2126.204.37
77  19 Kieran TrippierNEWD6.014.5126.005.67
78  20 Ian MaatsenAVLD5.05.3125.505.13
79 42  James GarnerEVEM5.00.1124.854.01
8013   Gabriel JesusARSF7.01.4124.756.24
81  21 Timothy CastagneFULD4.53.2124.753.74
82   6EdersonMCIG5.55.9124.403.27
83 43  John McGinnAVLM5.51.8122.503.94
84  22 Ruben DiasMCID5.53.0120.754.18
8514   Dominic Calvert-LewinEVEF6.01.4120.454.52
86 44  Conor ChaplinIPSM5.50.5119.604.49
8715   Ivan ToneyBREF7.511.9119.205.36
8816   George HirstIPSF5.50.1119.053.97
89 45  Anthony ElangaNFOM5.53.1118.254.26
90  23 Vladimir CoufalWHUD4.50.9118.253.80
91  24 Antonee RobinsonFULD4.55.1118.003.54
92  25 Josko GvardiolMCID6.032.4117.754.61
93 46  Daichi KamadaCRYM5.50.7117.304.40
94  26 Kyle Walker-PetersSOUD4.50.7116.253.49
95 47  Bernardo SilvaMCIM6.52.8115.155.18
96  27 EmersonWHUD4.50.2115.003.70
97  28 Kyle WalkerMCID5.59.2114.504.29
98 48  Pedro NetoWOLM6.51.3114.454.68
99  29 Rayan Ait-NouriWOLD4.54.0114.254.28
100  30 Luke ShawMUND5.05.2114.004.66
101  31 Micky van de VenTOTD4.57.9113.753.41
102 49  Kaoru MitomaBHAM6.51.7113.354.86
103 50  Alex IwobiFULM5.50.5113.153.64
104 51  William SmallboneSOUM5.00.1113.003.63
105  32 Dan BurnNEWD4.523.6113.003.91
106 52  Diogo JotaLIVM7.53.1112.807.25
107   7Emiliano MartinezAVLG5.013.1112.402.96
108  33 Lewis DunkBHAD4.54.2112.003.36
109 53  Samuel EdozieSOUM5.00.1111.654.57
110   8Mark FlekkenBREG4.513.5111.402.93
111 54  Justin KluivertBOUM5.50.5111.354.56
112  34 Ezri KonsaAVLD4.518.4111.253.34
113  35 James JustinLEID4.50.5111.003.57
11417   Rasmus HojlundMUNF7.06.3110.754.98
115  36 Reece JamesCHED5.00.4110.755.54
116   9Robert SanchezCHEG4.58.4110.402.91
117 55  Idrissa GueyeEVEM5.00.1109.103.51
118  37 Ethan PinnockBRED4.50.5108.003.47
119  38 Marc GuehiCRYD4.59.5108.003.47
120   10Alphonse AreolaWHUG4.511.1107.402.83
121 56  Amad DialloMUNM5.00.9107.306.04
122  39 Cristian RomeroTOTD5.04.5107.003.44
123 57  Omari HutchinsonIPSM5.51.3106.854.37
124  40 Wout FaesLEID4.08.8106.753.20
125  41 Harry MaguireMUND5.00.6106.503.99
126  42 Toti GomesWOLD4.50.3106.003.18
127  43 Illia ZabarnyiBOUD4.50.5106.002.98
128 58  Marcus RashfordMUNM7.07.3105.905.96
129   11Bernd LenoFULG5.03.1105.402.77
13018   Taiwo AwoniyiNFOF6.01.3104.255.21
131   12Guglielmo VicarioTOTG5.05.2103.902.73
13219   Joao PedroBHAF5.518.9103.755.19
133  44 Vitaliy MykolenkoEVED4.510.8103.503.88
134  45 Nelson SemedoWOLD4.50.0103.503.11
135   13NetoBOUG4.52.8103.402.72
136 59  Morgan RogersAVLM5.06.6103.005.79
137  46 Rico HenryBRED4.50.6102.753.85
138  47 Taylor Harwood-BellisSOUD4.014.8102.253.29
139  48 Jannik VestergaardLEID4.02.1102.253.29
14020   RicharlisonTOTF7.01.3101.955.73
141   14Jose SaWOLG4.52.8101.402.67
142  49 Calvin BasseyFULD4.50.3101.253.04
143 60  Adam WhartonCRYM5.00.7101.053.37
144  50 Jan BednarekSOUD4.01.5101.003.03
145  51 Marc CucurellaCHED5.08.1100.254.10
146  52 Issa DiopFULD4.50.299.502.99
147  53 Lisandro MartinezMUND4.55.499.253.72
148  54 Max KilmanWHUD4.50.999.252.98
149 61  Vitaly JaneltBREM5.00.299.203.31
150  55 Neco WilliamsNFOD4.50.498.753.70
151  56 MurilloNFOD4.51.198.752.96
152 62  Dominik SzoboszlaiLIVM6.52.698.655.22
153  57 Nathan PattersonEVED4.50.298.254.02
154 63  Kiernan Dewsbury-HallCHEM6.00.698.154.21
155 64  Youri TielemansAVLM5.50.597.854.40
156 65  Harry WinksLEIM4.510.997.652.93
157 66  JoelintonNEWM6.00.497.553.99
158 67  Kobbie MainooMUNM5.58.297.553.66
159  58 Ben MeeBRED4.51.397.253.81
160  59 Ola AinaNFOD4.50.797.003.49
16121   Chris WoodNFOF6.04.795.754.31
162  60 John StonesMCID5.52.795.754.31
163 68  Simon AdingraBHAM5.50.795.604.78
16422   Joshua ZirkzeeMUNF7.02.695.554.78
165  61 Tyrone MingsAVLD4.50.695.503.58
166 69  Sasa LukicFULM5.00.195.453.18
167 70  Bobby Decordova-ReidLEIM5.50.395.004.28
168 71  Jack GrealishMCIM6.50.594.955.34
169  62 Manuel AkanjiMCID5.54.094.754.06
170 72  Mario LeminaWOLM5.00.294.303.03
171 73  Tomas SoucekWHUM5.02.394.253.26
172 74  Marcus TavernierBOUM5.50.393.854.22
173  63 Nathan AkeMCID5.53.093.754.69
174 75  Ryan ChristieBOUM5.00.293.403.50
175 76  Joe AriboSOUM5.00.193.153.49
176 77  Lewis CookBOUM5.00.193.002.99
177 78  Tom CairneyFULM5.00.192.803.80
178 79  Flynn DownesSOUM5.00.192.502.97
179  64 Milos KerkezBOUD4.50.692.253.46
180 80  Christian NorgaardBREM5.00.192.003.31
18123   Liam DelapIPSF5.50.691.853.59
182 81  Wes BurnsIPSM5.00.291.003.72
183  65 Jan Paul van HeckeBHAD4.50.390.753.40
184 82  Moises CaicedoCHEM5.00.790.653.14
185 83  Sam MorsyIPSM5.00.490.452.91
186 84  Mykhailo MudrykCHEM6.50.490.254.78
187  66 Ryan ManningSOUD4.50.290.004.50
188 85  Solomon MarchBHAM6.50.089.854.76
18924   Michail AntonioWHUF5.50.989.404.02
190   15Mads HermansenLEIG4.50.689.402.35
191 86  Pablo SarabiaWOLM5.50.389.305.02
192 87  Joao GomesWOLM5.00.189.003.08
19325   Yoane WissaBREF6.02.688.805.00
194  67 Lloyd KellyNEWD4.50.288.253.61
195 88  Kasey McAteerLEIM5.00.188.204.96
196  68 Aaron HickeyBRED4.50.287.503.75
197 89  Jacob RamseyAVLM5.50.387.354.91
19826   Iliman NdiayeEVEF5.50.287.004.89
199 90  Jordan AyewCRYM5.50.586.954.35
200 91  Wilfred NdidiLEIM5.00.285.903.22
20127   Jamie VardyLEIF5.56.384.605.08
20228   Raul JimenezFULF5.50.484.254.46
203 92  Ross BarkleyAVLM5.51.183.905.39
204 93  Julio EncisoBHAM5.50.483.005.34
205  69 Matty CashAVLD4.52.982.754.65
206 94  Timo WernerTOTM6.50.582.156.16
207 95  Mathias JensenBREM5.50.282.103.69
208  70 Cameron BurgessIPSD4.00.482.003.08
209  71 Ben JohnsonIPSD4.02.082.003.08
210  72 Conor BradleyLIVD5.00.881.006.08
211 96  Tim IroegbunamEVEM4.50.180.503.29
212  73 Chris RichardsCRYD4.50.280.503.62
213  74 Matt DohertyWOLD4.50.279.005.08
214   16Bart VerbruggenBHAG4.53.078.703.28
215  75 Nikola MilenkovicNFOD4.50.278.502.94
216  76 Ibrahima KonateLIVD5.02.078.503.53
217 97  DaniloNFOM5.00.178.253.52
218 98  Jefferson LermaCRYM5.00.178.153.20
219 99  Enzo FernandezCHEM5.01.178.103.51
220   17Arijanet MuricIPSG4.50.477.402.04
221 100  Sandro TonaliNEWM5.50.177.353.48
222  77 Tosin AdarabioyoCHED4.50.476.753.45
223  78 Pau TorresAVLD4.51.476.503.83
224  79 Leny YoroMUND4.54.576.253.43
225 101  Pape SarrTOTM5.00.475.703.41
226  80 Malo GustoCHED5.03.275.504.25
227 102  Jaden PhilogeneAVLM5.50.175.205.64
228  81 Luke WoolfendenIPSD4.01.374.252.78
22929   Callum WilsonNEWF7.00.674.006.66
230  82 Levi ColwillCHED4.51.274.003.70
231  83 Craig DawsonWOLD4.50.272.753.27
23230   Sekou MaraSOUF5.00.272.405.01
233 103  Kamaldeen SulemanaSOUM5.00.172.404.65
23431   Danny WelbeckBHAF5.50.372.004.63
235 104  Kevin SchadeBREM5.50.171.854.62
236 105  Harvey ElliottLIVM5.50.871.854.62
237  84 Jacob GreavesIPSD4.00.670.753.18
238  85 Santi BuenoWOLD4.50.270.502.88
23932   Youssef ChermitiEVEF5.00.269.804.49
240 106  Yves BissoumaTOTM5.00.369.702.73
24133   Jorgen Strand LarsenWOLF5.50.269.304.46
242 107  Massimo LuongoIPSM4.50.569.302.60
243 108  Edson AlvarezWHUM5.00.368.952.82
244 109  Boubakary SoumareLEIM4.50.267.202.75
245 110  Mason MountMUNM6.50.367.105.49
246  86 Valentin BarcoBHAD4.06.767.004.31
247  87 Joel VeltmanBHAD4.50.266.753.75
248  88 Max AaronsBOUD4.50.366.503.33
249 111  Ryan YatesNFOM5.00.166.252.98
250  89 Axel DisasiCHED4.50.865.753.48
251 112  Cheick DoucoureCRYM5.00.165.653.28
252  90 Rico LewisMCID4.50.365.505.90
253 113  Harvey BarnesNEWM6.50.665.455.89
254  91 Ben ChilwellCHED5.00.965.004.88
255  92 Valentino LivramentoNEWD4.51.764.504.84
256 114  Adama TraoreFULM5.00.263.954.11
257 115  Elliot AndersonNFOM5.00.263.603.18
258  93 Pervis EstupinanBHAD5.00.163.004.73
259  94 Sven BotmanNEWD4.50.063.004.05
260 116  Mateo KovacicMCIM5.50.262.954.05
261  95 Mads RoerslevBRED4.50.262.254.00
262 117  Nicolas DominguezNFOM5.00.162.103.11
263 118  Emiliano BuendiaAVLM5.50.261.805.56
264  96 Nathan CollinsBRED4.50.461.753.27
265  97 Takehiro TomiyasuARSD5.00.461.505.54
266  98 Ashley YoungEVED4.50.261.253.94
267 119  Harrison ReedFULM5.00.161.153.06
268  99 Harry ToffoloNFOD4.50.260.753.91
269  100 Konstantinos MavropanosWHUD4.50.260.753.22
270 120  Nathan BroadheadIPSM5.00.260.554.54
271  101 Jurrien TimberARSD5.52.160.503.63
272  102 Joe GomezLIVD5.00.659.753.84
273  103 Adam SmithBOUD4.50.259.253.33
274   18Matz SelsNFOG4.51.159.202.47
275 121  Fabio VieiraARSM5.50.159.105.91
276 122  Jean-Ricner BellegardeWOLM5.00.159.103.80
277 123  Mats WiefferBHAM5.00.158.703.77
278  104 Tariq LampteyBHAD4.50.558.503.76
279 124  Keane Lewis-PotterBREM5.00.158.454.38
280 125  Sean LongstaffNEWM5.00.958.303.75
281  105 Harrison ClarkeIPSD4.00.358.253.28
282  106 Riccardo CalafioriARSD#N/A#N/A58.254.37
283   19Dean HendersonCRYG4.54.558.203.06
284 126  Scott McTominayMUNM5.01.257.953.73
285 127  Wataru EndoLIVM5.00.257.703.71
28634   Patson DakaLEIF5.01.857.305.16
287  107 Nayef AguerdWHUD4.50.257.253.03
288  108 IgorBHAD4.50.256.752.84
289 128  Luis SinisterraBOUM5.00.256.605.09
290 129  Rodrigo BentancurTOTM5.00.355.803.59
291 130  JorginhoARSM5.00.355.804.19
292 131  SavinhoMCIM6.50.655.606.26
293 132  Amadou OnanaAVLM5.00.955.553.12
294 133  Joe WillockNEWM5.00.255.254.14
29535   Eddie NketiahARSF6.00.455.006.19
296 134  Adam LallanaSOUM5.00.154.903.53
29736   Evan FergusonBHAF5.50.154.804.93
298 135  Boubacar KamaraAVLM5.00.054.453.06
29937   BetoEVEF5.00.453.554.82
300 136  Frank OnyekaBREM5.00.153.053.41
301  109 Djed SpenceTOTD4.50.253.004.77
302 137  Jacob MurphyNEWM5.50.252.904.76
303 138  Curtis JonesLIVM5.50.252.904.33
30438   Odsonne EdouardCRYF5.50.752.804.75
305 139  Mikkel DamsgaardBREM5.00.152.453.37
30639   Julian AlvarezMCIF7.03.151.807.77
307  110 Willy BolyNFOD4.50.451.753.33
308   20Jason SteeleBHAG4.50.551.703.69
309 140  Ryan GravenberchLIVM5.00.151.503.86
310  111 Jack StephensSOUD4.00.351.252.88
311 141  Miguel AlmironNEWM6.01.051.054.59
31240   Jay StansfieldFULF5.00.150.854.58
313   21Alex McCarthySOUG4.50.350.702.67
314 142  Raheem SterlingCHEM7.03.850.605.69
315  112 Lewis HallNEWD4.50.550.504.55
316 143  Thomas DoyleWOLM5.00.150.303.77
317 144  Oscar BobbMCIM5.00.349.705.59
318 145  Dango OuattaraBOUM5.00.049.604.46
319 146  Lewis MileyNEWM5.00.049.053.68
320   22Carlos MiguelNFOG4.51.648.703.48
321 147  Manor SolomonTOTM5.50.147.255.32
322  113 Adam WebsterBHAD4.50.246.253.47
323 148  Hamza ChoudhuryLEIM4.50.445.902.30
324 149  AntonyMUNM6.00.345.855.16
325  114 Kristoffer AjerBRED4.50.445.004.05
326  115 Seamus ColemanEVED4.50.244.753.36
327 150  Philip BillingBOUM5.00.144.704.02
328 151  Alex ScottBOUM5.00.144.003.30
329   23Gavin BazunuSOUG4.50.543.702.30
330  116 Diego CarlosAVLD4.50.643.503.56
331  117 Jarell QuansahLIVD4.50.643.253.89
332  118 Charlie TaylorSOUD4.05.242.753.21
333 152  Billy GilmourBHAM5.00.242.652.74
334   24Sam JohnstoneCRYG4.50.942.202.22
33541   Enes UnalBOUF5.50.140.954.61
336  119 Tyrell MalaciaMUND4.50.240.753.67
33742   ThiagoBREF6.00.440.354.54
338 153  Boubacar TraoreWOLM5.00.140.253.02
339  120 Lucas DigneAVLD4.51.940.254.53
340 154  Christian EriksenMUNM5.50.239.804.48
341  121 Kenny TeteFULD4.50.239.504.44
342 155  Carlos AlcarazSOUM5.00.239.454.44
343 156  CasemiroMUNM5.00.339.153.52
344 157  Ibrahim SangareNFOM4.51.539.102.93
345 158  Facundo BuonanotteBHAM5.00.138.754.36
346 159  Jakub ModerBHAM4.50.437.753.40
347 160  Jack TaylorIPSM5.00.037.703.39
348  122 James HillBOUD4.00.437.503.38
349  123 Yukinari SugawaraSOUD4.50.236.504.11
350  124 Benoit BadiashileCHED4.50.236.253.63
351  125 Aaron CresswellWHUD4.01.936.254.08
35243   Danny IngsWHUF5.00.735.053.94
353  126 Oleksandr ZinchenkoARSD5.01.635.005.25
354  127 Nathaniel ClyneCRYD4.50.235.003.15
355  128 Victor KristiansenLEID4.50.234.003.83
356 161  Jack HinshelwoodBHAM5.00.033.803.80
357 162  Yehor YarmolyukBREM4.52.932.503.66
358  129 Wesley FofanaCHED4.50.332.503.66
359  130 Jamaal LascellesNEWD4.50.030.503.43
360  131 Axel TuanzebeIPSD4.01.230.502.75
361 163  Matheus NunesMCIM5.00.029.254.39
362 164  Marcus HarnessIPSM5.00.028.004.20
363 165  Shea CharlesSOUM4.50.127.502.48
364  132 Jakub KiwiorARSD5.00.326.503.98
365  133 Joel WardCRYD4.50.226.252.95
366  134 James BreeSOUD4.00.226.003.90
367  135 Kurt ZoumaWHUD4.50.625.752.90
368 166  Lucas BergvallTOTM4.50.725.503.83
369 167  Luis GuilhermeWHUM5.00.125.303.80
370 168  Stefan BajceticLIVM4.50.224.053.61
371  136 Kostas TsimikasLIVD5.00.323.505.29
372 169  Carney ChukwuemekaCHEM5.00.122.054.96
373 170  Romeo LaviaCHEM4.50.521.902.46
374  137 Hugo BuenoWOLD4.50.121.503.23
375 171  Matheus FrancaCRYM4.50.421.003.78
376 172  Jeffrey SchluppCRYM5.00.120.253.65
377 173  Archie GrayTOTM5.00.419.752.96
378  138 Alex MorenoAVLD4.50.819.754.44
379 174  Ethan NwaneriARSM4.50.218.904.25
380 175  Maxwel CornetWHUM5.00.118.604.19
381  139 Chris MephamBOUD4.50.118.502.78
382  140 Andrew OmobamideleNFOD4.50.118.502.78
383  141 Caleb OkoliLEID4.00.417.752.66
38444   Daniel JebbisonBOUF4.50.717.605.28
385 176  Enzo BarrenecheaAVLM5.00.117.552.63
386  142 EmersonTOTD4.50.217.003.83
387 177  Oliver SkippTOTM5.00.116.752.51
388 178  Lewis DobbinAVLM5.00.016.254.88
389 179  Tyler AdamsBOUM5.00.116.152.42
390  143 Martial GodoFULM#N/A#N/A15.503.49
391 180  James MilnerBHAM5.00.115.153.41
392  144 Aaron Wan-BissakaMUND4.50.615.003.38
393  145 Ben DaviesTOTD4.50.214.503.26
394  146 ZankaBRED4.50.114.503.26
395  147 Radu DragusinTOTD4.50.413.753.09
396  148 Nathan WoodSOUD4.01.113.753.09
397  149 Conor CoadyLEID4.01.713.753.09
398 181  Tawanda ChirewaWOLM4.50.113.252.98
399  150 Jonny EvansMUND4.50.212.752.87
400  151 Victor LindelofMUND4.50.212.752.87
401 182  Carlos BalebaBHAM5.00.111.702.63
402 183  Lesley UgochukwuCHEM4.50.210.952.46

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2024/25 Season
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2024/25 Season
Leagues Cup 2024 Preview: Format Breakdown & Groups
Leagues Cup 2024 Preview: Format Breakdown & Groups
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Sunday, July 14: Spain vs. England
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Sunday, July 14: Spain vs. England
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Wednesday, July 10: England vs. Netherlands
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Wednesday, July 10: England vs. Netherlands
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Tuesday, July 9: Spain vs. France
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Tuesday, July 9: Spain vs. France