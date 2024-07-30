Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2024/25 Season

This article is part of our Fantasy Premier League Rankings series.

This is the latest round of our Fantasy Premier League player rankings for the 2024/25 season.

Make sure to join our FPL league.

Players are ranked as if they will be with their clubs all season, though there are some tricky situations. Julian Alvarez leads the list in terms of unknowns and his minute projection has been dropped for obvious reasons. There are plenty of players in similar situations around the league, making exact minutes projections impossible. Numbers will obviously change as transfers are made and this will be updated daily throughout the preseason.

The rankings are based on our season-long player projections, which are updated regularly based on injuries, transfers or other playing-time related news.

The rankings are specifically for the Premier League's official fantasy game, including an emphasis on attacking stats like shots on goal and chances created in addition to goals and assists. TSB% = team selected by percentage in the Premier League's official game. Price = salary in the Premier League's official game.

The "Pts" column is not a specific fantasy-point projection but an index score to help break the list down into certain tiers.

The rankings can be used for salary cap or draft formats, though they do not consider positional scarcity or average draft position (ADP).

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave a comment below or contact me on Twitter (@RotoZdroik) or in our subscriber Discord chat.

Note: All columns are sortable.

Updated at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30