Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2024/25 Season

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on July 30, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Premier League Rankings series.

This is the latest round of our Fantrax Premier League player rankings for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

  • Players are ranked as if they will be with their clubs all season, though there are some tricky situations. Julian Alvarez leads the list in terms of unknowns and his minute projection has been dropped for obvious reasons. There are plenty of players in similar situations around the league, making exact minutes projections impossible. Numbers will obviously change as transfers are made and this will be updated daily throughout the preseason.
  • The rankings are based on our season-long player projections, which are updated regularly based on injuries, transfers or other playing-time related news.
  • The rankings are specifically for standard scoring Fantrax leagues, with single-positional eligibility chosen in instances players have multiple positions.

Premier League Predicted Lineups

FPL Cheat Sheet

48-hour RotoWire Trial

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave a comment below or contact me on Twitter (@RotoZdroik) or in our subscriber Discord chat.

Note: All columns are sortable.

Last update: 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30

Overall RankPos RankFloor RankPos Floor RankPlayerTeamPosPtsFloorPP/90
11296Erling HaalandMCIF564.00240.0018.13
2111Eberechi EzeCRYM543.00397.0017.45
3233Bukayo SakaARSM514.50336.5016.54
4322Bruno FernandesMUNM482.00370.0014.96
541110Cole PalmerCHEM477.50273.5015.92
62275Ollie WatkinsAVLF465.50241.5013.09
73182Mohamed SalahLIVF465.00256.0016.10
8555Kevin De BruyneMCIM445.50292.5018.23
96109Phil FodenMCIM444.50277.5015.39
104203Son Heung-MinTOTF413.00254.0013.77
11787Martin OdegaardARSM401.00284.0012.44
1281513Anthony GordonNEWM398.50262.5013.28
131121Trent Alexander-ArnoldLIVD384.50273.5012.82
14944Dwight McNeilEVEM374.50308.5012.04
151076Morgan Gibbs-WhiteNFOM369.50289.5011.09
16111715Mohammed KudusWHUM368.00260.0011.83
17561Abdul FatawuLEIF365.50291.5012.65
182283Pedro PorroTOTD362.50240.5010.88
19122418Jarrod BowenWHUM356.50247.5010.70
20132217James MaddisonTOTM350.50251.5013.72
2166015Dominic SolankeBOUF349.00196.0010.47
2274911Kai HavertzARSF345.00204.0012.42
231498James Ward-ProwseWHUM341.50280.5010.98
243192James TarkowskiEVED337.50255.509.49
2589229Alexander IsakNEWF335.00176.0012.56
2697725Jean-Philippe MatetaCRYF334.00184.0011.13
2710307Jeremy DokuMCIF330.50238.5016.53
28151311Pascal GrossBHAM329.00269.0010.58
29161412Declan RiceARSM329.00264.009.55
30117422Christopher NkunkuCHEF327.50186.5014.04
31172116Bruno GuimaraesNEWM325.00254.009.75
3212234Stephy MavididiLEIF318.50247.5011.03
33184128Gabriel MartinelliARSM317.50217.5013.61
344445Andrew RobertsonLIVD316.25214.2510.95
35136316Cody GakpoLIVF312.50193.5014.06
36194229Alejandro GarnachoMUNM311.00217.0010.77
37147524Darwin NunezLIVF309.50185.5013.93
38201614James GarnerEVEM307.00261.009.87
39157623Rodrigo MunizFULF302.50185.5011.34
405384Diogo DalotMUND302.25221.259.07
4116399Noni MaduekeCHEF300.00221.0012.27
42175112Bryan MbeumoBREF299.00202.0011.70
43213323RodriMCIM297.50226.509.56
44189027Nicolas JacksonCHEF295.50177.5011.08
45223121Lucas PaquetaWHUM295.00236.0010.21
46234027Dejan KulusevskiTOTM291.50218.5011.41
47197321Gabriel JesusARSF291.00187.0014.55
48243222Andreas PereiraFULM289.50231.5010.02
49204310Antoine SemenyoBOUF289.50214.5011.33
50256640Harry WilsonFULM289.50191.5010.86
51217019Matheus CunhaWOLF289.50188.5010.86
52229128Adam ArmstrongSOUF288.50176.508.95
53263626Alexis Mac AllisterLIVM283.00223.009.80
54238626Leon BaileyAVLF283.00179.0012.74
55612416Ben WhiteARSD283.00154.008.78
5624378Pedro NetoWOLF279.00222.0011.41
57255213Callum Hudson-OdoiNFOF279.00202.0010.46
587507Kieran TrippierNEWD277.50202.5012.49
598476Daniel MunozCRYD277.00208.008.60
60267220Luis DiazLIVF273.50187.5012.96
619619Virgil van DijkLIVD273.25194.258.20
62273424John McGinnAVLM268.50224.508.63
63287143Abdoulaye DoucoureEVEM267.00188.009.24
64109412Destiny UdogieTOTD266.25173.258.56
65276417Dominic Calvert-LewinEVEF265.00193.009.94
66118511Jarrad BranthwaiteEVED264.25179.257.43
67292620Ryan ChristieBOUM263.50244.509.88
683011061Leandro TrossardARSM262.50162.5013.13
69285914Samuel EdozieSOUF260.50196.5010.66
702911433Ivan ToneyBREF260.00160.0011.70
71129613Leif DavisIPSD259.75171.758.99
723011634Brennan JohnsonTOTF259.00158.0011.66
7313588Ethan PinnockBRED257.25197.258.27
74312519Lewis CookBOUM256.50247.508.24
75316818Anthony ElangaNFOF256.50189.509.23
76326238Justin KluivertBOUM250.00194.0010.23
77333525Adam WhartonCRYM248.50224.508.28
78348246Daichi KamadaCRYM248.00182.009.30
791414623GabrielARSD245.75140.757.37
803211835Joao PedroBHAF243.00156.0012.15
811791Andre OnanaMUNG242.00184.006.37
82354530William SmallboneSOUM241.50210.507.76
83369754Kaoru MitomaBHAM240.50171.5010.31
84374832Alex IwobiFULM240.00205.007.71
85385434Marcus TavernierBOUM239.50200.5010.78
863310932Amad DialloMUNF239.00164.0013.44
87398044Omari HutchinsonIPSM238.00183.009.74
88404631Tomas SoucekWHUM237.50208.508.22
8921032Jordan PickfordEVEG237.25168.256.24
90419955Bernardo SilvaMCIM237.00170.0010.67
91428347Dominik SzoboszlaiLIVM236.50180.5012.52
921510014Joachim AndersenCRYD233.25169.256.56
93167810Antonee RobinsonFULD233.00184.006.99
94435333Idrissa GueyeEVEM231.00201.007.43
953415442Diogo JotaLIVF229.50134.5014.75
961718536William SalibaARSD228.50119.506.63
973514239Hwang Hee-ChanWOLF227.00142.008.51
98446539JoelintonNEWM225.00193.009.20
993615844RicharlisonTOTF223.00132.0012.54
1003712036Morgan RogersAVLF222.00155.0012.49
101458448Kiernan Dewsbury-HallCHEM221.50180.509.49
102469352Jack GrealishMCIM220.50175.5012.40
1033816248Rasmus HojlundMUNF219.50128.509.88
104475535Christian NorgaardBREM219.00199.007.88
1051814322Fabian ScharNEWD217.75141.756.76
106488749Kobbie MainooMUNM217.00179.008.14
107496942Vitaly JaneltBREM216.00189.007.20
1085010658Solomon MarchBHAM216.00166.0011.44
1091913218Dan BurnNEWD215.25148.257.45
1103919455Taiwo AwoniyiNFOF213.00115.0010.65
11131053Jose SaWOLG211.50166.505.57
11241124Mark FlekkenBREG211.00161.005.55
1132013319Harry MaguireMUND211.00148.007.91
114515737Mario LeminaWOLM210.00198.006.75
1152114121Marcos SenesiBOUD208.25142.256.25
1164016147Marcus RashfordMUNF208.00129.0011.70
117528850Mathias JensenBREM207.00179.009.32
11851256Nick PopeNEWG207.00154.005.45
1194114541Conor ChaplinIPSF207.00141.007.76
1204213538Simon AdingraBHAF206.00147.0010.30
1212217731Josko GvardiolMCID205.25124.258.03
1225312367Youri TielemansAVLM204.50154.509.20
1232313720Luke ShawMUND203.50146.508.33
1244316550Chris WoodNFOF203.00127.009.14
1254415945George HirstIPSF202.00130.006.73
126615110AlissonLIVG201.25137.255.30
12771195Bernd LenoFULG198.00156.005.21
1284512637Jordan AyewCRYF198.00153.009.90
1294615643Joshua ZirkzeeMUNF197.50133.509.88
1305412869Pablo SarabiaWOLM196.00150.0011.03
1315517682Iliman NdiayeEVEM195.50124.5011.00
1322411715Cristian RomeroTOTD194.75157.756.26
13381317Mads HermansenLEIG194.50148.505.12
134479830Joe AriboSOUF194.00171.007.28
1355612768Tom CairneyFULM194.00153.007.94
1365713872Ross BarkleyAVLM194.00146.0012.47
1374810231Wes BurnsIPSF193.50168.507.92
1382518738Ian MaatsenAVLD193.50118.507.92
1392617027Ricardo PereiraLEID192.75125.756.20
1402721249Ruben DiasMCID192.75108.756.67
141588145Moises CaicedoCHEM192.50182.506.66
142598951Joao GomesWOLM191.00178.006.61
1432818034Timothy CastagneFULD190.50122.505.72
1442915326Ben MeeBRED190.00135.007.43
1456010156Wilfred NdidiLEIM189.00169.007.09
14691409Robert SanchezCHEG189.00143.004.97
147615636Sam MorsyIPSM188.00199.006.04
148101348Alphonse AreolaWHUG187.75147.754.94
1494914440Bobby Decordova-ReidLEIF187.50141.508.44
1503015225Rayan Ait-NouriWOLD187.25135.257.02
1516213973Mykhailo MudrykCHEM187.00143.009.90
1523117530Reece JamesCHED186.00125.009.30
1535020858Yoane WissaBREF185.50109.5010.43
154639553Harry WinksLEIM185.00173.005.55
1556410759Sasa LukicFULM184.00165.006.13
1565116349Michail AntonioWHUF183.00128.008.24
1573213017Neco WilliamsNFOD182.50148.506.84
1583319742Tyrick MitchellCRYD182.25114.255.29
159656741Massimo LuongoIPSM180.00191.006.75
1606616979Kasey McAteerLEIM180.00126.0010.13
1613417228Vladimir CoufalWHUD179.25125.255.76
1626711363Sandro TonaliNEWM178.50160.508.03
1631123615EdersonMCIG177.7595.754.68
1641216714Guglielmo VicarioTOTG176.75126.754.65
1651316813Emiliano MartinezAVLG176.75126.754.65
1661428116David RayaARSG176.0076.004.63
1673514824Ibrahima KonateLIVD175.75139.757.91
1686810860Tim IroegbunamEVEM174.50164.507.14
1693618637Lisandro MartinezMUND171.75118.756.44
1701515711NetoBOUG170.75132.754.49
1716919384Jacob RamseyAVLM170.50115.509.59
1723718940Vitaliy MykolenkoEVED170.25116.256.38
1737011564Elliot AndersonNFOM169.00159.008.45
1747114975Kamaldeen SulemanaSOUM169.00139.0010.86
1755218352Julio EncisoBHAF168.50120.5010.83
1763822354Micky van de VenTOTD168.25105.255.05
1773917933Toti GomesWOLD167.25123.255.02
1787210457Flynn DownesSOUM167.00168.005.37
1797312165Jefferson LermaCRYM167.00155.006.83
1807415076DaniloNFOM167.00138.007.52
1815318453Youssef ChermitiEVEF167.00120.0010.74
1825419856Raul JimenezFULF167.00114.008.84
1837512970Pape SarrTOTM166.00150.007.47
1844024970Kyle WalkerMCID165.5089.506.21
1854121550Conor BradleyLIVD164.50108.5012.34
1861616412Arijanet MuricIPSG164.00128.004.32
1874217832EmersonWHUD162.75123.755.23
1885518251Liam DelapIPSF162.00121.006.34
1895624461Jamie VardyLEIF162.0091.009.72
1905716046Adama TraoreFULF161.50129.5010.38
1914321952Marc GuehiCRYD161.25106.255.18
1927613671Enzo FernandezCHEM160.50146.507.22
1935820157Jaden PhilogeneAVLF160.00112.0012.00
1944422253James JustinLEID159.00106.005.11
1954520345Marc CucurellaCHED157.50111.506.44
1964620647Chris RichardsCRYD157.50110.507.09
1977716678Harvey ElliottLIVM157.00127.0010.09
1987812266Edson AlvarezWHUM156.00155.006.38
1994717329MurilloNFOD155.25125.254.66
2004826978Nathan AkeMCID153.5080.507.68
2014920244Cameron BurgessIPSD153.00112.005.74
2025019241Issa DiopFULD152.75115.754.58
2035123462Nathan PattersonEVED152.7597.756.25
2045924662Sekou MaraSOUF152.0090.0010.52
2056025363Timo WernerTOTF152.0088.0011.40
2067914774Cheick DoucoureCRYM151.00140.007.55
2078020789Mason MountMUNM151.00110.0012.35
2088121091Kevin SchadeBREM151.00109.009.71
2095220043Jan Paul van HeckeBHAD150.50113.505.64
2108211162Yves BissoumaTOTM150.00162.005.87
2115322957Matt DohertyWOLD149.7599.759.63
2125418135Ola AinaNFOD149.00122.005.36
2135520546Max KilmanWHUD149.00111.004.47
2146119054Luis SinisterraBOUF147.00116.0013.23
2155621751Illia ZabarnyiBOUD147.00107.004.13
2165722755Lewis DunkBHAD145.50102.504.37
2175822856Tosin AdarabioyoCHED143.50102.506.46
2185921148Jannik VestergaardLEID143.00109.004.60
2196225464Danny WelbeckBHAF142.0087.009.13
2206018839Nelson SemedoWOLD141.50116.504.25
2216125273Lloyd KellyNEWD141.5088.505.79
2226330774Callum WilsonNEWF141.5061.5012.74
2236226677Manuel AkanjiMCID141.2581.256.05
2248315577Nicolas DominguezNFOM141.00134.007.05
2256328886John StonesMCID141.0074.006.35
2266423058Levi ColwillCHED140.5099.507.03
2276523361Calvin BasseyFULD140.5098.504.22
2288419585Jean-Ricner BellegardeWOLM138.50114.508.90
2296625574Rico HenryBRED138.5086.505.19
2306426165Jorgen Strand LarsenWOLF136.5083.508.78
2316724066Wout FaesLEID135.5093.504.07
2326521659Dango OuattaraBOUF133.00107.0011.97
2338517180Mikkel DamsgaardBREM132.50125.508.52
2346823563Jacob GreavesIPSD128.2597.255.77
2356923864Craig DawsonWOLD128.0095.005.76
2368622699Mateo KovacicMCIM127.00103.008.16
2377024869Malo GustoCHED126.7589.757.13
23887263107Emiliano BuendiaAVLM126.0083.0011.34
23988278112Fabio VieiraARSM126.0077.0012.60
24089287116Harvey BarnesNEWM126.0074.0011.34
2417129288Tyrone MingsAVLD125.7571.754.72
2429019987Ryan YatesNFOM125.50113.505.65
2439120990Scott McTominayMUNM125.50109.508.07
2449219183Harrison ReedFULM125.00116.006.25
2457225876Valentino LivramentoNEWD124.2585.259.32
2469317481Boubakary SoumareLEIM124.00125.005.07
2479422095Wataru EndoLIVM124.00106.007.97
2486626766SavinhoMCIF124.0081.0013.95
2497323159Konstantinos MavropanosWHUD123.2599.256.53
25095237100Joe WillockNEWM123.0095.009.23
2519621894Mats WiefferBHAM122.50106.507.88
2527424567Joe GomezLIVD122.0091.007.84
2539719686Amadou OnanaAVLM121.50114.506.83
2549822598Rodrigo BentancurTOTM121.50103.507.81
2557523260Nikola MilenkovicNFOD121.2599.254.55
2566724160Manor SolomonTOTF120.5092.5013.56
2577628685Taylor Harwood-BellisSOUD120.5074.503.87
2589921393Ryan GravenberchLIVM119.50108.508.96
2597729589Matty CashAVLD119.2570.256.71
2607827380Leny YoroMUND119.0079.005.36
2617925172Milos KerkezBOUD118.7588.754.45
2628023965Jan BednarekSOUD118.2594.253.55
2636827570BetoEVEF118.0078.0010.62
26410021492Frank OnyekaBREM117.50108.507.55
2656927269Nathan BroadheadIPSF117.0079.008.78
2668130696Ezri KonsaAVLD116.5062.503.50
2678228484Kyle Walker-PetersSOUD115.7574.753.47
2687031076Eddie NketiahARSF114.0061.0012.83
2698327481Axel DisasiCHED113.2578.256.00
27010122196Alex ScottBOUM113.00106.008.48
2718424768Nathan CollinsBRED113.0090.005.98
272102256103JorginhoARSM112.0086.008.40
273103264108Oscar BobbMCIM112.0082.0012.60
2748525071Santi BuenoWOLD111.5089.504.56
2757126867Keane Lewis-PotterBREF111.5080.508.36
276104276110Jacob MurphyNEWM111.5077.5010.04
2777232078Julian AlvarezMCIF111.5056.5016.73
2787329071Odsonne EdouardCRYF111.0073.009.99
2798630194Takehiro TomiyasuARSD110.7565.759.97
28010522497Boubacar KamaraAVLM110.00105.006.19
281106242101Thomas DoyleWOLM110.0092.008.25
2827430272Patson DakaLEIF110.0064.009.90
2838728987Ben JohnsonIPSD105.7573.753.97
2848827079Willy BolyNFOD105.2580.256.77
2858928283Ryan ManningSOUD104.7575.755.24
286107259104Philip BillingBOUM104.5084.509.41
287108277111Sean LongstaffNEWM103.5077.506.65
2889028082Ben ChilwellCHED103.2576.257.74
2899125775Valentin BarcoBHAD103.0086.006.62
290109279113Curtis JonesLIVM102.5076.508.39
29192316100Sven BotmanNEWD102.2559.256.57
292110243102CasemiroMUNM101.0092.009.09
293111296118Miguel AlmironNEWM101.0070.009.09
2947527168AntonyMUNF99.5079.5011.19
2957630473Raheem SterlingCHEF98.5063.5011.08
29693332111Rico LewisMCID98.2552.258.84
29711220488Hamza ChoudhuryLEIM97.50111.504.88
298113291117Lewis MileyNEWM97.5072.507.31
2991729317Bart VerbruggenBHAG97.5071.504.06
3001829418Dean HendersonCRYG97.2571.255.12
3019431197Pervis EstupinanBHAD97.0061.007.28
3029530595Djed SpenceTOTD96.5063.508.69
30396331110Pau TorresAVLD96.5052.504.83
3047734381Evan FergusonBHAF96.5047.508.69
3057831577Jay StansfieldFULF95.5059.508.60
3069731298Joel VeltmanBHAD94.0061.005.29
307114285115Christian EriksenMUNM93.5074.5010.52
3089829992Jarell QuansahLIVD93.2567.258.39
30999335112Riccardo CalafioriARSD93.2551.256.99
31010031399Jurrien TimberARSD93.0061.005.58
311115283114Adam LallanaSOUM91.5075.505.88
31210130093Lewis HallNEWD90.5066.508.15
3137930875Enes UnalBOUF90.5061.5010.18
314116265109Boubacar TraoreWOLM89.0082.006.68
315102341115Mads RoerslevBRED88.2549.255.67
316103337113Aaron HickeyBRED87.7550.753.76
31710429891Harrison ClarkeIPSD86.7568.754.88
318105321104Harry ToffoloNFOD86.5056.505.56
319106319103Luke WoolfendenIPSD86.0057.003.23
320107326106Ashley YoungEVED84.5055.505.43
32110829790James HillBOUD84.2569.257.58
322117260105Ibrahim SangareNFOM84.0084.006.30
3231930319Matz SelsNFOG84.0064.003.50
324118262106Billy GilmourBHAM83.5083.505.37
325109318102Nayef AguerdWHUD82.0058.004.34
326110317101Tariq LampteyBHAD81.2559.255.22
327111338114Kristoffer AjerBRED81.2550.257.31
328112328108Max AaronsBOUD77.2554.253.86
3298032379ThiagoBREF76.5055.508.61
3302033320Alex McCarthySOUG74.0052.003.89
331119324121Carlos AlcarazSOUM73.5055.508.27
332113342116Kenny TeteFULD72.7547.758.18
333120314120Jakub ModerBHAM71.0060.006.39
334121330123Facundo BuonanotteBHAM71.0053.007.99
335114322105Lucas DigneAVLD70.7555.757.96
336115327107IgorBHAD69.2555.253.46
337116344117Adam WebsterBHAD69.2547.255.19
338117346118Seamus ColemanEVED66.7546.755.01
339122325122Yehor YarmolyukBREM66.5055.507.48
3408134783Danny IngsWHUF66.5046.507.48
3412135522Sam JohnstoneCRYG66.5040.503.50
342118329109Tyrell MalaciaMUND65.7553.755.92
343123334124Jack TaylorIPSM64.5051.505.81
344119349119Benoit BadiashileCHED64.5046.506.45
3458233680Luis GuilhermeWHUF64.0051.009.60
346124339125Matheus NunesMCIM63.0050.009.45
347120356121Oleksandr ZinchenkoARSD62.7539.759.41
348125348127Jack HinshelwoodBHAM62.5046.507.03
3492236423Gavin BazunuSOUG61.0037.003.21
350121360123Adam SmithBOUD59.5038.503.35
351122354120Wesley FofanaCHED59.0041.006.64
352126352130Marcus HarnessIPSM55.5041.508.33
353123374131Diego CarlosAVLD54.0030.004.42
354124366126Aaron CresswellWHUD53.0036.005.96
3552335321Carlos MiguelNFOG51.2541.253.66
356125358122Jamaal LascellesNEWD51.2539.255.77
3578334582Matheus FrancaCRYF51.0047.009.18
358127350128Stefan BajceticLIVM51.0046.007.65
359126365125Charlie TaylorSOUD49.7536.753.73
360128357131Lucas BergvallTOTM48.5039.507.28
361127363124Kostas TsimikasLIVD48.2537.2510.86
362129368136Carney ChukwuemekaCHEM47.0034.0010.58
363130309119Shea CharlesSOUM46.5061.504.19
364128373130Yukinari SugawaraSOUD45.2530.255.09
365129376132Jakub KiwiorARSD45.2529.256.79
366131359132Archie GrayTOTM44.5038.506.68
367132362134Jeffrey SchluppCRYM44.5037.508.01
368133340126Romeo LaviaCHEM41.5049.504.67
369130388139Victor KristiansenLEID40.7523.754.58
370131369127Jack StephensSOUD40.0034.002.25
371132372129Joel WardCRYD39.7531.754.47
372134351129Tyler AdamsBOUM39.5043.505.93
3732438924Jason SteeleBHAG39.5023.502.82
374135375138Maxwel CornetWHUM38.5029.508.66
375136378139Ethan NwaneriARSM38.0029.008.55
376137370137James MilnerBHAM36.5032.508.21
377133394143Nathaniel ClyneCRYD36.2520.253.26
378134384135Kurt ZoumaWHUD35.7525.754.02
379135386137James BreeSOUD35.0024.005.25
380138361133Enzo BarrenecheaAVLM34.5038.505.18
381136371128Chris MephamBOUD34.2532.255.14
3828437784Lewis DobbinAVLF34.0029.0010.20
3838539285Daniel JebbisonBOUF34.0021.0010.20
384137379133Hugo BuenoWOLD32.7528.754.91
385138381134Axel TuanzebeIPSD32.2528.252.90
386139393142Alex MorenoAVLD32.0021.007.20
387140385136Aaron Wan-BissakaMUND29.7525.756.69
388139367135Oliver SkippTOTM29.0035.004.35
389141387138EmersonTOTD28.0024.006.30
390142390140Jonny EvansMUND27.0023.006.08
391143391141Andrew OmobamideleNFOD24.7522.753.71
392140380140Tawanda ChirewaWOLM24.5028.505.51
393144395144Ben DaviesTOTD24.0020.005.40
394145396145ZankaBRED23.5019.505.29
395141382141Carlos BalebaBHAM23.0027.005.18
396146397146Radu DragusinTOTD22.7518.755.12
397142383142Lesley UgochukwuCHEM22.5026.505.06
398147399147Victor LindelofMUND19.0015.004.28
399143398143Martial GodoFULM17.0017.003.83
400148400148Nathan WoodSOUD16.5012.503.71
401149401149Caleb OkoliLEID14.5010.502.18
402150402150Conor CoadyLEID12.258.252.76

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
