Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2024/25 Season

This is the latest round of our Fantrax Premier League player rankings for the upcoming 2023/24 season.
- Players are ranked as if they will be with their clubs all season, though there are some tricky situations. Julian Alvarez leads the list in terms of unknowns and his minute projection has been dropped for obvious reasons. There are plenty of players in similar situations around the league, making exact minutes projections impossible. Numbers will obviously change as transfers are made and this will be updated daily throughout the preseason.
- The rankings are based on our season-long player projections, which are updated regularly based on injuries, transfers or other playing-time related news.
- The rankings are specifically for standard scoring Fantrax leagues, with single-positional eligibility chosen in instances players have multiple positions.
Last update: 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30
|Overall Rank
|Pos Rank
|Floor Rank
|Pos Floor Rank
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Pts
|Floor
|PP/90
|1
|1
|29
|6
|Erling Haaland
|MCI
|F
|564.00
|240.00
|18.13
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Eberechi Eze
|CRY
|M
|543.00
|397.00
|17.45
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Bukayo Saka
|ARS
|M
|514.50
|336.50
|16.54
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Bruno Fernandes
|MUN
|M
|482.00
|370.00
|14.96
|5
|4
|11
|10
|Cole Palmer
|CHE
|M
|477.50
|273.50
|15.92
|6
|2
|27
|5
|Ollie Watkins
|AVL
|F
|465.50
|241.50
|13.09
|7
|3
|18
|2
|Mohamed Salah
|LIV
|F
|465.00
|256.00
|16.10
|8
|5
|5
|5
|Kevin De Bruyne
|MCI
|M
|445.50
|292.50
|18.23
|9
|6
|10
|9
|Phil Foden
|MCI
|M
|444.50
|277.50
|15.39
|10
|4
|20
|3
|Son Heung-Min
|TOT
|F
|413.00
|254.00
|13.77
|11
|7
|8
|7
|Martin Odegaard
|ARS
|M
|401.00
|284.00
|12.44
|12
|8
|15
|13
|Anthony Gordon
|NEW
|M
|398.50
|262.50
|13.28
|13
|1
|12
|1
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|LIV
|D
|384.50
|273.50
|12.82
|14
|9
|4
|4
|Dwight McNeil
|EVE
|M
|374.50
|308.50
|12.04
|15
|10
|7
|6
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|NFO
|M
|369.50
|289.50
|11.09
|16
|11
|17
|15
|Mohammed Kudus
|WHU
|M
|368.00
|260.00
|11.83
|17
|5
|6
|1
|Abdul Fatawu
|LEI
|F
|365.50
|291.50
|12.65
|18
|2
|28
|3
|Pedro Porro
|TOT
|D
|362.50
|240.50
|10.88
|19
|12
|24
|18
|Jarrod Bowen
|WHU
|M
|356.50
|247.50
|10.70
|20
|13
|22
|17
|James Maddison
|TOT
|M
|350.50
|251.50
|13.72
|21
|6
|60
|15
|Dominic Solanke
|BOU
|F
|349.00
|196.00
|10.47
|22
|7
|49
|11
|Kai Havertz
|ARS
|F
|345.00
|204.00
|12.42
|23
|14
|9
|8
|James Ward-Prowse
|WHU
|M
|341.50
|280.50
|10.98
|24
|3
|19
|2
|James Tarkowski
|EVE
|D
|337.50
|255.50
|9.49
|25
|8
|92
|29
|Alexander Isak
|NEW
|F
|335.00
|176.00
|12.56
|26
|9
|77
|25
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|CRY
|F
|334.00
|184.00
|11.13
|27
|10
|30
|7
|Jeremy Doku
|MCI
|F
|330.50
|238.50
|16.53
|28
|15
|13
|11
|Pascal Gross
|BHA
|M
|329.00
|269.00
|10.58
|29
|16
|14
|12
|Declan Rice
|ARS
|M
|329.00
|264.00
|9.55
|30
|11
|74
|22
|Christopher Nkunku
|CHE
|F
|327.50
|186.50
|14.04
|31
|17
|21
|16
|Bruno Guimaraes
|NEW
|M
|325.00
|254.00
|9.75
|32
|12
|23
|4
|Stephy Mavididi
|LEI
|F
|318.50
|247.50
|11.03
|33
|18
|41
|28
|Gabriel Martinelli
|ARS
|M
|317.50
|217.50
|13.61
|34
|4
|44
|5
|Andrew Robertson
|LIV
|D
|316.25
|214.25
|10.95
|35
|13
|63
|16
|Cody Gakpo
|LIV
|F
|312.50
|193.50
|14.06
|36
|19
|42
|29
|Alejandro Garnacho
|MUN
|M
|311.00
|217.00
|10.77
|37
|14
|75
|24
|Darwin Nunez
|LIV
|F
|309.50
|185.50
|13.93
|38
|20
|16
|14
|James Garner
|EVE
|M
|307.00
|261.00
|9.87
|39
|15
|76
|23
|Rodrigo Muniz
|FUL
|F
|302.50
|185.50
|11.34
|40
|5
|38
|4
|Diogo Dalot
|MUN
|D
|302.25
|221.25
|9.07
|41
|16
|39
|9
|Noni Madueke
|CHE
|F
|300.00
|221.00
|12.27
|42
|17
|51
|12
|Bryan Mbeumo
|BRE
|F
|299.00
|202.00
|11.70
|43
|21
|33
|23
|Rodri
|MCI
|M
|297.50
|226.50
|9.56
|44
|18
|90
|27
|Nicolas Jackson
|CHE
|F
|295.50
|177.50
|11.08
|45
|22
|31
|21
|Lucas Paqueta
|WHU
|M
|295.00
|236.00
|10.21
|46
|23
|40
|27
|Dejan Kulusevski
|TOT
|M
|291.50
|218.50
|11.41
|47
|19
|73
|21
|Gabriel Jesus
|ARS
|F
|291.00
|187.00
|14.55
|48
|24
|32
|22
|Andreas Pereira
|FUL
|M
|289.50
|231.50
|10.02
|49
|20
|43
|10
|Antoine Semenyo
|BOU
|F
|289.50
|214.50
|11.33
|50
|25
|66
|40
|Harry Wilson
|FUL
|M
|289.50
|191.50
|10.86
|51
|21
|70
|19
|Matheus Cunha
|WOL
|F
|289.50
|188.50
|10.86
|52
|22
|91
|28
|Adam Armstrong
|SOU
|F
|288.50
|176.50
|8.95
|53
|26
|36
|26
|Alexis Mac Allister
|LIV
|M
|283.00
|223.00
|9.80
|54
|23
|86
|26
|Leon Bailey
|AVL
|F
|283.00
|179.00
|12.74
|55
|6
|124
|16
|Ben White
|ARS
|D
|283.00
|154.00
|8.78
|56
|24
|37
|8
|Pedro Neto
|WOL
|F
|279.00
|222.00
|11.41
|57
|25
|52
|13
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|NFO
|F
|279.00
|202.00
|10.46
|58
|7
|50
|7
|Kieran Trippier
|NEW
|D
|277.50
|202.50
|12.49
|59
|8
|47
|6
|Daniel Munoz
|CRY
|D
|277.00
|208.00
|8.60
|60
|26
|72
|20
|Luis Diaz
|LIV
|F
|273.50
|187.50
|12.96
|61
|9
|61
|9
|Virgil van Dijk
|LIV
|D
|273.25
|194.25
|8.20
|62
|27
|34
|24
|John McGinn
|AVL
|M
|268.50
|224.50
|8.63
|63
|28
|71
|43
|Abdoulaye Doucoure
|EVE
|M
|267.00
|188.00
|9.24
|64
|10
|94
|12
|Destiny Udogie
|TOT
|D
|266.25
|173.25
|8.56
|65
|27
|64
|17
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|EVE
|F
|265.00
|193.00
|9.94
|66
|11
|85
|11
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|EVE
|D
|264.25
|179.25
|7.43
|67
|29
|26
|20
|Ryan Christie
|BOU
|M
|263.50
|244.50
|9.88
|68
|30
|110
|61
|Leandro Trossard
|ARS
|M
|262.50
|162.50
|13.13
|69
|28
|59
|14
|Samuel Edozie
|SOU
|F
|260.50
|196.50
|10.66
|70
|29
|114
|33
|Ivan Toney
|BRE
|F
|260.00
|160.00
|11.70
|71
|12
|96
|13
|Leif Davis
|IPS
|D
|259.75
|171.75
|8.99
|72
|30
|116
|34
|Brennan Johnson
|TOT
|F
|259.00
|158.00
|11.66
|73
|13
|58
|8
|Ethan Pinnock
|BRE
|D
|257.25
|197.25
|8.27
|74
|31
|25
|19
|Lewis Cook
|BOU
|M
|256.50
|247.50
|8.24
|75
|31
|68
|18
|Anthony Elanga
|NFO
|F
|256.50
|189.50
|9.23
|76
|32
|62
|38
|Justin Kluivert
|BOU
|M
|250.00
|194.00
|10.23
|77
|33
|35
|25
|Adam Wharton
|CRY
|M
|248.50
|224.50
|8.28
|78
|34
|82
|46
|Daichi Kamada
|CRY
|M
|248.00
|182.00
|9.30
|79
|14
|146
|23
|Gabriel
|ARS
|D
|245.75
|140.75
|7.37
|80
|32
|118
|35
|Joao Pedro
|BHA
|F
|243.00
|156.00
|12.15
|81
|1
|79
|1
|Andre Onana
|MUN
|G
|242.00
|184.00
|6.37
|82
|35
|45
|30
|William Smallbone
|SOU
|M
|241.50
|210.50
|7.76
|83
|36
|97
|54
|Kaoru Mitoma
|BHA
|M
|240.50
|171.50
|10.31
|84
|37
|48
|32
|Alex Iwobi
|FUL
|M
|240.00
|205.00
|7.71
|85
|38
|54
|34
|Marcus Tavernier
|BOU
|M
|239.50
|200.50
|10.78
|86
|33
|109
|32
|Amad Diallo
|MUN
|F
|239.00
|164.00
|13.44
|87
|39
|80
|44
|Omari Hutchinson
|IPS
|M
|238.00
|183.00
|9.74
|88
|40
|46
|31
|Tomas Soucek
|WHU
|M
|237.50
|208.50
|8.22
|89
|2
|103
|2
|Jordan Pickford
|EVE
|G
|237.25
|168.25
|6.24
|90
|41
|99
|55
|Bernardo Silva
|MCI
|M
|237.00
|170.00
|10.67
|91
|42
|83
|47
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|LIV
|M
|236.50
|180.50
|12.52
|92
|15
|100
|14
|Joachim Andersen
|CRY
|D
|233.25
|169.25
|6.56
|93
|16
|78
|10
|Antonee Robinson
|FUL
|D
|233.00
|184.00
|6.99
|94
|43
|53
|33
|Idrissa Gueye
|EVE
|M
|231.00
|201.00
|7.43
|95
|34
|154
|42
|Diogo Jota
|LIV
|F
|229.50
|134.50
|14.75
|96
|17
|185
|36
|William Saliba
|ARS
|D
|228.50
|119.50
|6.63
|97
|35
|142
|39
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|WOL
|F
|227.00
|142.00
|8.51
|98
|44
|65
|39
|Joelinton
|NEW
|M
|225.00
|193.00
|9.20
|99
|36
|158
|44
|Richarlison
|TOT
|F
|223.00
|132.00
|12.54
|100
|37
|120
|36
|Morgan Rogers
|AVL
|F
|222.00
|155.00
|12.49
|101
|45
|84
|48
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|CHE
|M
|221.50
|180.50
|9.49
|102
|46
|93
|52
|Jack Grealish
|MCI
|M
|220.50
|175.50
|12.40
|103
|38
|162
|48
|Rasmus Hojlund
|MUN
|F
|219.50
|128.50
|9.88
|104
|47
|55
|35
|Christian Norgaard
|BRE
|M
|219.00
|199.00
|7.88
|105
|18
|143
|22
|Fabian Schar
|NEW
|D
|217.75
|141.75
|6.76
|106
|48
|87
|49
|Kobbie Mainoo
|MUN
|M
|217.00
|179.00
|8.14
|107
|49
|69
|42
|Vitaly Janelt
|BRE
|M
|216.00
|189.00
|7.20
|108
|50
|106
|58
|Solomon March
|BHA
|M
|216.00
|166.00
|11.44
|109
|19
|132
|18
|Dan Burn
|NEW
|D
|215.25
|148.25
|7.45
|110
|39
|194
|55
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|NFO
|F
|213.00
|115.00
|10.65
|111
|3
|105
|3
|Jose Sa
|WOL
|G
|211.50
|166.50
|5.57
|112
|4
|112
|4
|Mark Flekken
|BRE
|G
|211.00
|161.00
|5.55
|113
|20
|133
|19
|Harry Maguire
|MUN
|D
|211.00
|148.00
|7.91
|114
|51
|57
|37
|Mario Lemina
|WOL
|M
|210.00
|198.00
|6.75
|115
|21
|141
|21
|Marcos Senesi
|BOU
|D
|208.25
|142.25
|6.25
|116
|40
|161
|47
|Marcus Rashford
|MUN
|F
|208.00
|129.00
|11.70
|117
|52
|88
|50
|Mathias Jensen
|BRE
|M
|207.00
|179.00
|9.32
|118
|5
|125
|6
|Nick Pope
|NEW
|G
|207.00
|154.00
|5.45
|119
|41
|145
|41
|Conor Chaplin
|IPS
|F
|207.00
|141.00
|7.76
|120
|42
|135
|38
|Simon Adingra
|BHA
|F
|206.00
|147.00
|10.30
|121
|22
|177
|31
|Josko Gvardiol
|MCI
|D
|205.25
|124.25
|8.03
|122
|53
|123
|67
|Youri Tielemans
|AVL
|M
|204.50
|154.50
|9.20
|123
|23
|137
|20
|Luke Shaw
|MUN
|D
|203.50
|146.50
|8.33
|124
|43
|165
|50
|Chris Wood
|NFO
|F
|203.00
|127.00
|9.14
|125
|44
|159
|45
|George Hirst
|IPS
|F
|202.00
|130.00
|6.73
|126
|6
|151
|10
|Alisson
|LIV
|G
|201.25
|137.25
|5.30
|127
|7
|119
|5
|Bernd Leno
|FUL
|G
|198.00
|156.00
|5.21
|128
|45
|126
|37
|Jordan Ayew
|CRY
|F
|198.00
|153.00
|9.90
|129
|46
|156
|43
|Joshua Zirkzee
|MUN
|F
|197.50
|133.50
|9.88
|130
|54
|128
|69
|Pablo Sarabia
|WOL
|M
|196.00
|150.00
|11.03
|131
|55
|176
|82
|Iliman Ndiaye
|EVE
|M
|195.50
|124.50
|11.00
|132
|24
|117
|15
|Cristian Romero
|TOT
|D
|194.75
|157.75
|6.26
|133
|8
|131
|7
|Mads Hermansen
|LEI
|G
|194.50
|148.50
|5.12
|134
|47
|98
|30
|Joe Aribo
|SOU
|F
|194.00
|171.00
|7.28
|135
|56
|127
|68
|Tom Cairney
|FUL
|M
|194.00
|153.00
|7.94
|136
|57
|138
|72
|Ross Barkley
|AVL
|M
|194.00
|146.00
|12.47
|137
|48
|102
|31
|Wes Burns
|IPS
|F
|193.50
|168.50
|7.92
|138
|25
|187
|38
|Ian Maatsen
|AVL
|D
|193.50
|118.50
|7.92
|139
|26
|170
|27
|Ricardo Pereira
|LEI
|D
|192.75
|125.75
|6.20
|140
|27
|212
|49
|Ruben Dias
|MCI
|D
|192.75
|108.75
|6.67
|141
|58
|81
|45
|Moises Caicedo
|CHE
|M
|192.50
|182.50
|6.66
|142
|59
|89
|51
|Joao Gomes
|WOL
|M
|191.00
|178.00
|6.61
|143
|28
|180
|34
|Timothy Castagne
|FUL
|D
|190.50
|122.50
|5.72
|144
|29
|153
|26
|Ben Mee
|BRE
|D
|190.00
|135.00
|7.43
|145
|60
|101
|56
|Wilfred Ndidi
|LEI
|M
|189.00
|169.00
|7.09
|146
|9
|140
|9
|Robert Sanchez
|CHE
|G
|189.00
|143.00
|4.97
|147
|61
|56
|36
|Sam Morsy
|IPS
|M
|188.00
|199.00
|6.04
|148
|10
|134
|8
|Alphonse Areola
|WHU
|G
|187.75
|147.75
|4.94
|149
|49
|144
|40
|Bobby Decordova-Reid
|LEI
|F
|187.50
|141.50
|8.44
|150
|30
|152
|25
|Rayan Ait-Nouri
|WOL
|D
|187.25
|135.25
|7.02
|151
|62
|139
|73
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|CHE
|M
|187.00
|143.00
|9.90
|152
|31
|175
|30
|Reece James
|CHE
|D
|186.00
|125.00
|9.30
|153
|50
|208
|58
|Yoane Wissa
|BRE
|F
|185.50
|109.50
|10.43
|154
|63
|95
|53
|Harry Winks
|LEI
|M
|185.00
|173.00
|5.55
|155
|64
|107
|59
|Sasa Lukic
|FUL
|M
|184.00
|165.00
|6.13
|156
|51
|163
|49
|Michail Antonio
|WHU
|F
|183.00
|128.00
|8.24
|157
|32
|130
|17
|Neco Williams
|NFO
|D
|182.50
|148.50
|6.84
|158
|33
|197
|42
|Tyrick Mitchell
|CRY
|D
|182.25
|114.25
|5.29
|159
|65
|67
|41
|Massimo Luongo
|IPS
|M
|180.00
|191.00
|6.75
|160
|66
|169
|79
|Kasey McAteer
|LEI
|M
|180.00
|126.00
|10.13
|161
|34
|172
|28
|Vladimir Coufal
|WHU
|D
|179.25
|125.25
|5.76
|162
|67
|113
|63
|Sandro Tonali
|NEW
|M
|178.50
|160.50
|8.03
|163
|11
|236
|15
|Ederson
|MCI
|G
|177.75
|95.75
|4.68
|164
|12
|167
|14
|Guglielmo Vicario
|TOT
|G
|176.75
|126.75
|4.65
|165
|13
|168
|13
|Emiliano Martinez
|AVL
|G
|176.75
|126.75
|4.65
|166
|14
|281
|16
|David Raya
|ARS
|G
|176.00
|76.00
|4.63
|167
|35
|148
|24
|Ibrahima Konate
|LIV
|D
|175.75
|139.75
|7.91
|168
|68
|108
|60
|Tim Iroegbunam
|EVE
|M
|174.50
|164.50
|7.14
|169
|36
|186
|37
|Lisandro Martinez
|MUN
|D
|171.75
|118.75
|6.44
|170
|15
|157
|11
|Neto
|BOU
|G
|170.75
|132.75
|4.49
|171
|69
|193
|84
|Jacob Ramsey
|AVL
|M
|170.50
|115.50
|9.59
|172
|37
|189
|40
|Vitaliy Mykolenko
|EVE
|D
|170.25
|116.25
|6.38
|173
|70
|115
|64
|Elliot Anderson
|NFO
|M
|169.00
|159.00
|8.45
|174
|71
|149
|75
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|SOU
|M
|169.00
|139.00
|10.86
|175
|52
|183
|52
|Julio Enciso
|BHA
|F
|168.50
|120.50
|10.83
|176
|38
|223
|54
|Micky van de Ven
|TOT
|D
|168.25
|105.25
|5.05
|177
|39
|179
|33
|Toti Gomes
|WOL
|D
|167.25
|123.25
|5.02
|178
|72
|104
|57
|Flynn Downes
|SOU
|M
|167.00
|168.00
|5.37
|179
|73
|121
|65
|Jefferson Lerma
|CRY
|M
|167.00
|155.00
|6.83
|180
|74
|150
|76
|Danilo
|NFO
|M
|167.00
|138.00
|7.52
|181
|53
|184
|53
|Youssef Chermiti
|EVE
|F
|167.00
|120.00
|10.74
|182
|54
|198
|56
|Raul Jimenez
|FUL
|F
|167.00
|114.00
|8.84
|183
|75
|129
|70
|Pape Sarr
|TOT
|M
|166.00
|150.00
|7.47
|184
|40
|249
|70
|Kyle Walker
|MCI
|D
|165.50
|89.50
|6.21
|185
|41
|215
|50
|Conor Bradley
|LIV
|D
|164.50
|108.50
|12.34
|186
|16
|164
|12
|Arijanet Muric
|IPS
|G
|164.00
|128.00
|4.32
|187
|42
|178
|32
|Emerson
|WHU
|D
|162.75
|123.75
|5.23
|188
|55
|182
|51
|Liam Delap
|IPS
|F
|162.00
|121.00
|6.34
|189
|56
|244
|61
|Jamie Vardy
|LEI
|F
|162.00
|91.00
|9.72
|190
|57
|160
|46
|Adama Traore
|FUL
|F
|161.50
|129.50
|10.38
|191
|43
|219
|52
|Marc Guehi
|CRY
|D
|161.25
|106.25
|5.18
|192
|76
|136
|71
|Enzo Fernandez
|CHE
|M
|160.50
|146.50
|7.22
|193
|58
|201
|57
|Jaden Philogene
|AVL
|F
|160.00
|112.00
|12.00
|194
|44
|222
|53
|James Justin
|LEI
|D
|159.00
|106.00
|5.11
|195
|45
|203
|45
|Marc Cucurella
|CHE
|D
|157.50
|111.50
|6.44
|196
|46
|206
|47
|Chris Richards
|CRY
|D
|157.50
|110.50
|7.09
|197
|77
|166
|78
|Harvey Elliott
|LIV
|M
|157.00
|127.00
|10.09
|198
|78
|122
|66
|Edson Alvarez
|WHU
|M
|156.00
|155.00
|6.38
|199
|47
|173
|29
|Murillo
|NFO
|D
|155.25
|125.25
|4.66
|200
|48
|269
|78
|Nathan Ake
|MCI
|D
|153.50
|80.50
|7.68
|201
|49
|202
|44
|Cameron Burgess
|IPS
|D
|153.00
|112.00
|5.74
|202
|50
|192
|41
|Issa Diop
|FUL
|D
|152.75
|115.75
|4.58
|203
|51
|234
|62
|Nathan Patterson
|EVE
|D
|152.75
|97.75
|6.25
|204
|59
|246
|62
|Sekou Mara
|SOU
|F
|152.00
|90.00
|10.52
|205
|60
|253
|63
|Timo Werner
|TOT
|F
|152.00
|88.00
|11.40
|206
|79
|147
|74
|Cheick Doucoure
|CRY
|M
|151.00
|140.00
|7.55
|207
|80
|207
|89
|Mason Mount
|MUN
|M
|151.00
|110.00
|12.35
|208
|81
|210
|91
|Kevin Schade
|BRE
|M
|151.00
|109.00
|9.71
|209
|52
|200
|43
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|BHA
|D
|150.50
|113.50
|5.64
|210
|82
|111
|62
|Yves Bissouma
|TOT
|M
|150.00
|162.00
|5.87
|211
|53
|229
|57
|Matt Doherty
|WOL
|D
|149.75
|99.75
|9.63
|212
|54
|181
|35
|Ola Aina
|NFO
|D
|149.00
|122.00
|5.36
|213
|55
|205
|46
|Max Kilman
|WHU
|D
|149.00
|111.00
|4.47
|214
|61
|190
|54
|Luis Sinisterra
|BOU
|F
|147.00
|116.00
|13.23
|215
|56
|217
|51
|Illia Zabarnyi
|BOU
|D
|147.00
|107.00
|4.13
|216
|57
|227
|55
|Lewis Dunk
|BHA
|D
|145.50
|102.50
|4.37
|217
|58
|228
|56
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|CHE
|D
|143.50
|102.50
|6.46
|218
|59
|211
|48
|Jannik Vestergaard
|LEI
|D
|143.00
|109.00
|4.60
|219
|62
|254
|64
|Danny Welbeck
|BHA
|F
|142.00
|87.00
|9.13
|220
|60
|188
|39
|Nelson Semedo
|WOL
|D
|141.50
|116.50
|4.25
|221
|61
|252
|73
|Lloyd Kelly
|NEW
|D
|141.50
|88.50
|5.79
|222
|63
|307
|74
|Callum Wilson
|NEW
|F
|141.50
|61.50
|12.74
|223
|62
|266
|77
|Manuel Akanji
|MCI
|D
|141.25
|81.25
|6.05
|224
|83
|155
|77
|Nicolas Dominguez
|NFO
|M
|141.00
|134.00
|7.05
|225
|63
|288
|86
|John Stones
|MCI
|D
|141.00
|74.00
|6.35
|226
|64
|230
|58
|Levi Colwill
|CHE
|D
|140.50
|99.50
|7.03
|227
|65
|233
|61
|Calvin Bassey
|FUL
|D
|140.50
|98.50
|4.22
|228
|84
|195
|85
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|WOL
|M
|138.50
|114.50
|8.90
|229
|66
|255
|74
|Rico Henry
|BRE
|D
|138.50
|86.50
|5.19
|230
|64
|261
|65
|Jorgen Strand Larsen
|WOL
|F
|136.50
|83.50
|8.78
|231
|67
|240
|66
|Wout Faes
|LEI
|D
|135.50
|93.50
|4.07
|232
|65
|216
|59
|Dango Ouattara
|BOU
|F
|133.00
|107.00
|11.97
|233
|85
|171
|80
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|BRE
|M
|132.50
|125.50
|8.52
|234
|68
|235
|63
|Jacob Greaves
|IPS
|D
|128.25
|97.25
|5.77
|235
|69
|238
|64
|Craig Dawson
|WOL
|D
|128.00
|95.00
|5.76
|236
|86
|226
|99
|Mateo Kovacic
|MCI
|M
|127.00
|103.00
|8.16
|237
|70
|248
|69
|Malo Gusto
|CHE
|D
|126.75
|89.75
|7.13
|238
|87
|263
|107
|Emiliano Buendia
|AVL
|M
|126.00
|83.00
|11.34
|239
|88
|278
|112
|Fabio Vieira
|ARS
|M
|126.00
|77.00
|12.60
|240
|89
|287
|116
|Harvey Barnes
|NEW
|M
|126.00
|74.00
|11.34
|241
|71
|292
|88
|Tyrone Mings
|AVL
|D
|125.75
|71.75
|4.72
|242
|90
|199
|87
|Ryan Yates
|NFO
|M
|125.50
|113.50
|5.65
|243
|91
|209
|90
|Scott McTominay
|MUN
|M
|125.50
|109.50
|8.07
|244
|92
|191
|83
|Harrison Reed
|FUL
|M
|125.00
|116.00
|6.25
|245
|72
|258
|76
|Valentino Livramento
|NEW
|D
|124.25
|85.25
|9.32
|246
|93
|174
|81
|Boubakary Soumare
|LEI
|M
|124.00
|125.00
|5.07
|247
|94
|220
|95
|Wataru Endo
|LIV
|M
|124.00
|106.00
|7.97
|248
|66
|267
|66
|Savinho
|MCI
|F
|124.00
|81.00
|13.95
|249
|73
|231
|59
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|WHU
|D
|123.25
|99.25
|6.53
|250
|95
|237
|100
|Joe Willock
|NEW
|M
|123.00
|95.00
|9.23
|251
|96
|218
|94
|Mats Wieffer
|BHA
|M
|122.50
|106.50
|7.88
|252
|74
|245
|67
|Joe Gomez
|LIV
|D
|122.00
|91.00
|7.84
|253
|97
|196
|86
|Amadou Onana
|AVL
|M
|121.50
|114.50
|6.83
|254
|98
|225
|98
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|TOT
|M
|121.50
|103.50
|7.81
|255
|75
|232
|60
|Nikola Milenkovic
|NFO
|D
|121.25
|99.25
|4.55
|256
|67
|241
|60
|Manor Solomon
|TOT
|F
|120.50
|92.50
|13.56
|257
|76
|286
|85
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|SOU
|D
|120.50
|74.50
|3.87
|258
|99
|213
|93
|Ryan Gravenberch
|LIV
|M
|119.50
|108.50
|8.96
|259
|77
|295
|89
|Matty Cash
|AVL
|D
|119.25
|70.25
|6.71
|260
|78
|273
|80
|Leny Yoro
|MUN
|D
|119.00
|79.00
|5.36
|261
|79
|251
|72
|Milos Kerkez
|BOU
|D
|118.75
|88.75
|4.45
|262
|80
|239
|65
|Jan Bednarek
|SOU
|D
|118.25
|94.25
|3.55
|263
|68
|275
|70
|Beto
|EVE
|F
|118.00
|78.00
|10.62
|264
|100
|214
|92
|Frank Onyeka
|BRE
|M
|117.50
|108.50
|7.55
|265
|69
|272
|69
|Nathan Broadhead
|IPS
|F
|117.00
|79.00
|8.78
|266
|81
|306
|96
|Ezri Konsa
|AVL
|D
|116.50
|62.50
|3.50
|267
|82
|284
|84
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|SOU
|D
|115.75
|74.75
|3.47
|268
|70
|310
|76
|Eddie Nketiah
|ARS
|F
|114.00
|61.00
|12.83
|269
|83
|274
|81
|Axel Disasi
|CHE
|D
|113.25
|78.25
|6.00
|270
|101
|221
|96
|Alex Scott
|BOU
|M
|113.00
|106.00
|8.48
|271
|84
|247
|68
|Nathan Collins
|BRE
|D
|113.00
|90.00
|5.98
|272
|102
|256
|103
|Jorginho
|ARS
|M
|112.00
|86.00
|8.40
|273
|103
|264
|108
|Oscar Bobb
|MCI
|M
|112.00
|82.00
|12.60
|274
|85
|250
|71
|Santi Bueno
|WOL
|D
|111.50
|89.50
|4.56
|275
|71
|268
|67
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|BRE
|F
|111.50
|80.50
|8.36
|276
|104
|276
|110
|Jacob Murphy
|NEW
|M
|111.50
|77.50
|10.04
|277
|72
|320
|78
|Julian Alvarez
|MCI
|F
|111.50
|56.50
|16.73
|278
|73
|290
|71
|Odsonne Edouard
|CRY
|F
|111.00
|73.00
|9.99
|279
|86
|301
|94
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|ARS
|D
|110.75
|65.75
|9.97
|280
|105
|224
|97
|Boubacar Kamara
|AVL
|M
|110.00
|105.00
|6.19
|281
|106
|242
|101
|Thomas Doyle
|WOL
|M
|110.00
|92.00
|8.25
|282
|74
|302
|72
|Patson Daka
|LEI
|F
|110.00
|64.00
|9.90
|283
|87
|289
|87
|Ben Johnson
|IPS
|D
|105.75
|73.75
|3.97
|284
|88
|270
|79
|Willy Boly
|NFO
|D
|105.25
|80.25
|6.77
|285
|89
|282
|83
|Ryan Manning
|SOU
|D
|104.75
|75.75
|5.24
|286
|107
|259
|104
|Philip Billing
|BOU
|M
|104.50
|84.50
|9.41
|287
|108
|277
|111
|Sean Longstaff
|NEW
|M
|103.50
|77.50
|6.65
|288
|90
|280
|82
|Ben Chilwell
|CHE
|D
|103.25
|76.25
|7.74
|289
|91
|257
|75
|Valentin Barco
|BHA
|D
|103.00
|86.00
|6.62
|290
|109
|279
|113
|Curtis Jones
|LIV
|M
|102.50
|76.50
|8.39
|291
|92
|316
|100
|Sven Botman
|NEW
|D
|102.25
|59.25
|6.57
|292
|110
|243
|102
|Casemiro
|MUN
|M
|101.00
|92.00
|9.09
|293
|111
|296
|118
|Miguel Almiron
|NEW
|M
|101.00
|70.00
|9.09
|294
|75
|271
|68
|Antony
|MUN
|F
|99.50
|79.50
|11.19
|295
|76
|304
|73
|Raheem Sterling
|CHE
|F
|98.50
|63.50
|11.08
|296
|93
|332
|111
|Rico Lewis
|MCI
|D
|98.25
|52.25
|8.84
|297
|112
|204
|88
|Hamza Choudhury
|LEI
|M
|97.50
|111.50
|4.88
|298
|113
|291
|117
|Lewis Miley
|NEW
|M
|97.50
|72.50
|7.31
|299
|17
|293
|17
|Bart Verbruggen
|BHA
|G
|97.50
|71.50
|4.06
|300
|18
|294
|18
|Dean Henderson
|CRY
|G
|97.25
|71.25
|5.12
|301
|94
|311
|97
|Pervis Estupinan
|BHA
|D
|97.00
|61.00
|7.28
|302
|95
|305
|95
|Djed Spence
|TOT
|D
|96.50
|63.50
|8.69
|303
|96
|331
|110
|Pau Torres
|AVL
|D
|96.50
|52.50
|4.83
|304
|77
|343
|81
|Evan Ferguson
|BHA
|F
|96.50
|47.50
|8.69
|305
|78
|315
|77
|Jay Stansfield
|FUL
|F
|95.50
|59.50
|8.60
|306
|97
|312
|98
|Joel Veltman
|BHA
|D
|94.00
|61.00
|5.29
|307
|114
|285
|115
|Christian Eriksen
|MUN
|M
|93.50
|74.50
|10.52
|308
|98
|299
|92
|Jarell Quansah
|LIV
|D
|93.25
|67.25
|8.39
|309
|99
|335
|112
|Riccardo Calafiori
|ARS
|D
|93.25
|51.25
|6.99
|310
|100
|313
|99
|Jurrien Timber
|ARS
|D
|93.00
|61.00
|5.58
|311
|115
|283
|114
|Adam Lallana
|SOU
|M
|91.50
|75.50
|5.88
|312
|101
|300
|93
|Lewis Hall
|NEW
|D
|90.50
|66.50
|8.15
|313
|79
|308
|75
|Enes Unal
|BOU
|F
|90.50
|61.50
|10.18
|314
|116
|265
|109
|Boubacar Traore
|WOL
|M
|89.00
|82.00
|6.68
|315
|102
|341
|115
|Mads Roerslev
|BRE
|D
|88.25
|49.25
|5.67
|316
|103
|337
|113
|Aaron Hickey
|BRE
|D
|87.75
|50.75
|3.76
|317
|104
|298
|91
|Harrison Clarke
|IPS
|D
|86.75
|68.75
|4.88
|318
|105
|321
|104
|Harry Toffolo
|NFO
|D
|86.50
|56.50
|5.56
|319
|106
|319
|103
|Luke Woolfenden
|IPS
|D
|86.00
|57.00
|3.23
|320
|107
|326
|106
|Ashley Young
|EVE
|D
|84.50
|55.50
|5.43
|321
|108
|297
|90
|James Hill
|BOU
|D
|84.25
|69.25
|7.58
|322
|117
|260
|105
|Ibrahim Sangare
|NFO
|M
|84.00
|84.00
|6.30
|323
|19
|303
|19
|Matz Sels
|NFO
|G
|84.00
|64.00
|3.50
|324
|118
|262
|106
|Billy Gilmour
|BHA
|M
|83.50
|83.50
|5.37
|325
|109
|318
|102
|Nayef Aguerd
|WHU
|D
|82.00
|58.00
|4.34
|326
|110
|317
|101
|Tariq Lamptey
|BHA
|D
|81.25
|59.25
|5.22
|327
|111
|338
|114
|Kristoffer Ajer
|BRE
|D
|81.25
|50.25
|7.31
|328
|112
|328
|108
|Max Aarons
|BOU
|D
|77.25
|54.25
|3.86
|329
|80
|323
|79
|Thiago
|BRE
|F
|76.50
|55.50
|8.61
|330
|20
|333
|20
|Alex McCarthy
|SOU
|G
|74.00
|52.00
|3.89
|331
|119
|324
|121
|Carlos Alcaraz
|SOU
|M
|73.50
|55.50
|8.27
|332
|113
|342
|116
|Kenny Tete
|FUL
|D
|72.75
|47.75
|8.18
|333
|120
|314
|120
|Jakub Moder
|BHA
|M
|71.00
|60.00
|6.39
|334
|121
|330
|123
|Facundo Buonanotte
|BHA
|M
|71.00
|53.00
|7.99
|335
|114
|322
|105
|Lucas Digne
|AVL
|D
|70.75
|55.75
|7.96
|336
|115
|327
|107
|Igor
|BHA
|D
|69.25
|55.25
|3.46
|337
|116
|344
|117
|Adam Webster
|BHA
|D
|69.25
|47.25
|5.19
|338
|117
|346
|118
|Seamus Coleman
|EVE
|D
|66.75
|46.75
|5.01
|339
|122
|325
|122
|Yehor Yarmolyuk
|BRE
|M
|66.50
|55.50
|7.48
|340
|81
|347
|83
|Danny Ings
|WHU
|F
|66.50
|46.50
|7.48
|341
|21
|355
|22
|Sam Johnstone
|CRY
|G
|66.50
|40.50
|3.50
|342
|118
|329
|109
|Tyrell Malacia
|MUN
|D
|65.75
|53.75
|5.92
|343
|123
|334
|124
|Jack Taylor
|IPS
|M
|64.50
|51.50
|5.81
|344
|119
|349
|119
|Benoit Badiashile
|CHE
|D
|64.50
|46.50
|6.45
|345
|82
|336
|80
|Luis Guilherme
|WHU
|F
|64.00
|51.00
|9.60
|346
|124
|339
|125
|Matheus Nunes
|MCI
|M
|63.00
|50.00
|9.45
|347
|120
|356
|121
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|ARS
|D
|62.75
|39.75
|9.41
|348
|125
|348
|127
|Jack Hinshelwood
|BHA
|M
|62.50
|46.50
|7.03
|349
|22
|364
|23
|Gavin Bazunu
|SOU
|G
|61.00
|37.00
|3.21
|350
|121
|360
|123
|Adam Smith
|BOU
|D
|59.50
|38.50
|3.35
|351
|122
|354
|120
|Wesley Fofana
|CHE
|D
|59.00
|41.00
|6.64
|352
|126
|352
|130
|Marcus Harness
|IPS
|M
|55.50
|41.50
|8.33
|353
|123
|374
|131
|Diego Carlos
|AVL
|D
|54.00
|30.00
|4.42
|354
|124
|366
|126
|Aaron Cresswell
|WHU
|D
|53.00
|36.00
|5.96
|355
|23
|353
|21
|Carlos Miguel
|NFO
|G
|51.25
|41.25
|3.66
|356
|125
|358
|122
|Jamaal Lascelles
|NEW
|D
|51.25
|39.25
|5.77
|357
|83
|345
|82
|Matheus Franca
|CRY
|F
|51.00
|47.00
|9.18
|358
|127
|350
|128
|Stefan Bajcetic
|LIV
|M
|51.00
|46.00
|7.65
|359
|126
|365
|125
|Charlie Taylor
|SOU
|D
|49.75
|36.75
|3.73
|360
|128
|357
|131
|Lucas Bergvall
|TOT
|M
|48.50
|39.50
|7.28
|361
|127
|363
|124
|Kostas Tsimikas
|LIV
|D
|48.25
|37.25
|10.86
|362
|129
|368
|136
|Carney Chukwuemeka
|CHE
|M
|47.00
|34.00
|10.58
|363
|130
|309
|119
|Shea Charles
|SOU
|M
|46.50
|61.50
|4.19
|364
|128
|373
|130
|Yukinari Sugawara
|SOU
|D
|45.25
|30.25
|5.09
|365
|129
|376
|132
|Jakub Kiwior
|ARS
|D
|45.25
|29.25
|6.79
|366
|131
|359
|132
|Archie Gray
|TOT
|M
|44.50
|38.50
|6.68
|367
|132
|362
|134
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|CRY
|M
|44.50
|37.50
|8.01
|368
|133
|340
|126
|Romeo Lavia
|CHE
|M
|41.50
|49.50
|4.67
|369
|130
|388
|139
|Victor Kristiansen
|LEI
|D
|40.75
|23.75
|4.58
|370
|131
|369
|127
|Jack Stephens
|SOU
|D
|40.00
|34.00
|2.25
|371
|132
|372
|129
|Joel Ward
|CRY
|D
|39.75
|31.75
|4.47
|372
|134
|351
|129
|Tyler Adams
|BOU
|M
|39.50
|43.50
|5.93
|373
|24
|389
|24
|Jason Steele
|BHA
|G
|39.50
|23.50
|2.82
|374
|135
|375
|138
|Maxwel Cornet
|WHU
|M
|38.50
|29.50
|8.66
|375
|136
|378
|139
|Ethan Nwaneri
|ARS
|M
|38.00
|29.00
|8.55
|376
|137
|370
|137
|James Milner
|BHA
|M
|36.50
|32.50
|8.21
|377
|133
|394
|143
|Nathaniel Clyne
|CRY
|D
|36.25
|20.25
|3.26
|378
|134
|384
|135
|Kurt Zouma
|WHU
|D
|35.75
|25.75
|4.02
|379
|135
|386
|137
|James Bree
|SOU
|D
|35.00
|24.00
|5.25
|380
|138
|361
|133
|Enzo Barrenechea
|AVL
|M
|34.50
|38.50
|5.18
|381
|136
|371
|128
|Chris Mepham
|BOU
|D
|34.25
|32.25
|5.14
|382
|84
|377
|84
|Lewis Dobbin
|AVL
|F
|34.00
|29.00
|10.20
|383
|85
|392
|85
|Daniel Jebbison
|BOU
|F
|34.00
|21.00
|10.20
|384
|137
|379
|133
|Hugo Bueno
|WOL
|D
|32.75
|28.75
|4.91
|385
|138
|381
|134
|Axel Tuanzebe
|IPS
|D
|32.25
|28.25
|2.90
|386
|139
|393
|142
|Alex Moreno
|AVL
|D
|32.00
|21.00
|7.20
|387
|140
|385
|136
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|MUN
|D
|29.75
|25.75
|6.69
|388
|139
|367
|135
|Oliver Skipp
|TOT
|M
|29.00
|35.00
|4.35
|389
|141
|387
|138
|Emerson
|TOT
|D
|28.00
|24.00
|6.30
|390
|142
|390
|140
|Jonny Evans
|MUN
|D
|27.00
|23.00
|6.08
|391
|143
|391
|141
|Andrew Omobamidele
|NFO
|D
|24.75
|22.75
|3.71
|392
|140
|380
|140
|Tawanda Chirewa
|WOL
|M
|24.50
|28.50
|5.51
|393
|144
|395
|144
|Ben Davies
|TOT
|D
|24.00
|20.00
|5.40
|394
|145
|396
|145
|Zanka
|BRE
|D
|23.50
|19.50
|5.29
|395
|141
|382
|141
|Carlos Baleba
|BHA
|M
|23.00
|27.00
|5.18
|396
|146
|397
|146
|Radu Dragusin
|TOT
|D
|22.75
|18.75
|5.12
|397
|142
|383
|142
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|CHE
|M
|22.50
|26.50
|5.06
|398
|147
|399
|147
|Victor Lindelof
|MUN
|D
|19.00
|15.00
|4.28
|399
|143
|398
|143
|Martial Godo
|FUL
|M
|17.00
|17.00
|3.83
|400
|148
|400
|148
|Nathan Wood
|SOU
|D
|16.50
|12.50
|3.71
|401
|149
|401
|149
|Caleb Okoli
|LEI
|D
|14.50
|10.50
|2.18
|402
|150
|402
|150
|Conor Coady
|LEI
|D
|12.25
|8.25
|2.76