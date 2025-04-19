Son Heung-Min Injury: Remains out Monday

Son (foot) still needs to rest and is out for Monday's clash against Nottingham Forest, coach Ange Postecoglou said in the press conference, per Football London. "Not really sure, something he's been dealing with for a while and we got to a point where it wasn't improving and it was deteriorating. So it's a good time to give him a bit of a rest. Sonny is still out."

Son will remain out for the time being to rest and recover from a foot injury he has been carrying this season. His next chance to feature will come against Liverpool next Sunday, although it looks like he will not be rushed back to be ready for the first leg of the Europa League semifinal against Glimt on May. 1st. Until he fully recovers, Mathys Tel is expected to replace him on the left wing.