Son Heung-Min Injury: Won't play Thursday

Son (foot) is out for Thursday's match against Frankfurt, according to manager Ange Postecoglou, per Alasdair Gold of Football.London. "Sonny didn't travel and he's the only one who hasn't travelled. He's been struggling with his foot for a couple of weeks now and has been in pain."

Son is not in the call for Thursday's UEL match as he still struggles with a foot injury. It doesn't appear he is any closer to a return after pain is still reported, leaving him doubtful for Monday's match against Forest. This will be something to monitor for the club, with Mathys Tel as a possible replacement while out.