Son Heung-Min News: Pair of assists Saturday

Son assisted twice to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 4-1 win against Ipswich Town.

Son assisted two goals Saturday, both of which came in the first half and both of which set up Brennan Johnson goals. It marked his fourth match this season with multiple goal contributions. He created three chances, took three shots in his third straight match and took all four of his side's corners. He was subbed off in the 74th minute for Wilson Odobert.