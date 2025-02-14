Sven Botman Injury: Unlikely for Manchester City
Botman (knee) is unlikely to feature in Saturday's clash against Manchester City, despite scans revealing only a short-term issue, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "It's good news on Sven's scan, no long-term issue. Short-term still some pain, we think he misses this weekend."
Botman is expected to miss Saturday's match due to knee pain, but he is expected to return next week after scans revealed only a short-term issue. Emil Krafth is likely to step in at center-back during his absence.
