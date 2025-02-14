Sven Botman Injury: Unlikely for Manchester City

Botman (knee) is unlikely to feature in Saturday's clash against Manchester City, despite scans revealing only a short-term issue, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "It's good news on Sven's scan, no long-term issue. Short-term still some pain, we think he misses this weekend."

