Kubo's right-footed shot from the top of the box in the second half Saturday found the bottom corner and leveled the match at one as Real Sociedad earned a share of the spoils in their 1-1 draw versus Valencia. In addition to his goal the forward contributed one tackle (one won) and two interceptions to the team's defensive effort. The goal is a promising start to the campaign after Kubo managed five goals - his least in a single La Liga campaign since the 21\/22 season with Mallorca - across 36 appearances (27) starts) in the 24\/2\/5 La Liga campaign.