Kubo started the season well, scoring in the opener against Valencia and starting in five of the first six games. The Japanese winger, however, hasn't contributed to any goals since and seems to have lost his starting role on the right wing to newcomer Goncalo Guedes in the last two matches. Kubo recorded 10 shots, 10 chances created, and 20 crosses along with 12 corners in eight appearances, which are decent numbers on paper but not enough to convince new coach Sergio Francisco to start him in the last two outings. Kubo will hope to be more efficient after the international break if he wants to reclaim his role for the Basques.