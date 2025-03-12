Fantasy Soccer
Taty Castellanos headshot

Taty Castellanos Injury: Available for UEL tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 9:45am

Castellanos (thigh) "is fine and will be an option Thursday against Viktoria Plzen. We're making evaluations about his minutes, but he'll be called up," coach Marco Baroni announced.

Castellanos will return after missing four matches due to a thigh strain. He'll likely be managed at first. Loum Tchaouna and Tijjani Noslin haven't really exploited their increased opportunities while he was out. He has scored and assisted twice in his last five displays, posting 17 shots (five on target), four key passes and six crosses (one accurate).

Taty Castellanos
Lazio

