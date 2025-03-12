Taty Castellanos Injury: Available for UEL tilt

Castellanos (thigh) "is fine and will be an option Thursday against Viktoria Plzen. We're making evaluations about his minutes, but he'll be called up," coach Marco Baroni announced.

Castellanos will return after missing four matches due to a thigh strain. He'll likely be managed at first. Loum Tchaouna and Tijjani Noslin haven't really exploited their increased opportunities while he was out. He has scored and assisted twice in his last five displays, posting 17 shots (five on target), four key passes and six crosses (one accurate).