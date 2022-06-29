RotoWire Partners
DFS Soccer: DraftKings MLS Picks and Tips for Wednesday, June 29

DFS Soccer: DraftKings MLS Picks and Tips for Wednesday, June 29

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
June 29, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik takes a look at Wednesday's slate of MLS matches, focusing on the DraftKings two-game slate involving Toronto versus Columbus and Cincinnati against NYC FC. Valentin Castellanos has the best odds to score of the four teams, but Alejandro Pozuelo is cheaper and playing at home.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday MLS Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
2022 World Cup Preview: Group F Bets and Predictions | Belgium Enter Under the Radar
2022 World Cup Preview: Group F Bets and Predictions | Belgium Enter Under the Radar
2022 World Cup Preview Show, Staff Picks, Bets and Predictions
2022 World Cup Preview Show, Staff Picks, Bets and Predictions
2022 World Cup Preview: Group E Picks and Best Bets | Germany Open As Underdogs
2022 World Cup Preview: Group E Picks and Best Bets | Germany Open As Underdogs
2022 Liga MX Apertura Betting Odds, Picks, Predictions - Atlas Aiming for Three Straight
2022 Liga MX Apertura Betting Odds, Picks, Predictions - Atlas Aiming for Three Straight
EPL Schedule Release: How to Bet on Premier League Futures for the 2022/2023 Season
EPL Schedule Release: How to Bet on Premier League Futures for the 2022/2023 Season
2022 World Cup Preview: Group D Analysis and Best Bets | Denmark Will Challenge France
2022 World Cup Preview: Group D Analysis and Best Bets | Denmark Will Challenge France