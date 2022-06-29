DFS Soccer: DraftKings MLS Picks and Tips for Wednesday, June 29

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik takes a look at Wednesday's slate of MLS matches, focusing on the DraftKings two-game slate involving Toronto versus Columbus and Cincinnati against NYC FC. Valentin Castellanos has the best odds to score of the four teams, but Alejandro Pozuelo is cheaper and playing at home.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday MLS Cheat Sheet

