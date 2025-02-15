Taty Castellanos Injury: Forced off early versus Napoli

Castellanos recorded one shot (zero on target) in 27 minutes before leaving Saturday's game against Napoli due to a thigh injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Castellanos had a quiet start before heading directly to the locker room after getting some treatment due to a muscular issue. He'll undergo the tests before next Saturday's away game against Venezia. Tjjani Noslin replaced him off the bench since Boulaye Dia (ankle) is banged up.