Taty Castellanos

Taty Castellanos Injury: Forced off early versus Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Castellanos recorded one shot (zero on target) in 27 minutes before leaving Saturday's game against Napoli due to a thigh injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Castellanos had a quiet start before heading directly to the locker room after getting some treatment due to a muscular issue. He'll undergo the tests before next Saturday's away game against Venezia. Tjjani Noslin replaced him off the bench since Boulaye Dia (ankle) is banged up.

Taty Castellanos
Lazio
