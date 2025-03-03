Thibaut Courtois News: Sees two goals go by

Courtois made one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Betis.

Courtois let in two league goals for the first time since Dec 22 during the loss Saturday. He's conceded nine goals in the last nine La Liga appearances, totaling 16 saves with two clean sheets in that span. The keeper will face off with Atletico Madrid in the UCL on Tuesday, who have scored 10 goals in the last five appearances.